Ii Vi (IIVI) Shareholder Soros Fund Management Has Trimmed Stake; Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has Cut Its Position in Nic (EGOV) by $839,324

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Ii Vi Inc (IIVI) by 41.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. The hedge fund held 14,042 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $523,000, down from 24,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Ii Vi Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $2.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.45% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $39.58. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has declined 5.92% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.92% the S&P500.

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Nic (EGOV) by 15.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. The institutional investor held 261,985 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48 million, down from 311,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Nic for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $20.66. NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) has risen 13.02% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.02% the S&P500.

