Ii Vi (IIVI) Holding Maintained by Daruma Capital Management Llc; Caterpillar Del Com (CAT) Shares Declined While North Star Investment Management Has Increased Its Stake

Daruma Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ii Vi Inc (IIVI) by 49.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daruma Capital Management Llc bought 277,364 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.84% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 836,407 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.15M, up from 559,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daruma Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ii Vi Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $37.13. About 610,731 shares traded. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has declined 19.09% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.52% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 23/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Opens New Applications Laboratory in Detroit for Laser Materials Processing; 26/03/2018 – II-VI Incorporated To Acquire CoAdna, A Leader In Wavelength Selective Switches; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q EPS 45c; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 38C; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q Rev $294.7M; 26/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $85 MLN; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q Adj EPS 36c; 21/04/2018 – DJ II-VI Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIVI); 15/03/2018 – II-VI: 3-D Sensing, Silicon Carbide, EUV Prompt Davidson to Say Buy — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 II-VI Incorporated Announces Bi-Directional Optical Line Subsystem Platform for Datacenter Interconnects

North Star Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del Com (CAT) by 93.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp bought 9,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,660 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53 million, up from 9,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $135.49. About 3.07 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 19/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Form 10-Q; 04/04/2018 – MACHINE EXPLOSION AT CATERPILLAR IN MAPLETON, ILLINOIS: WMBD; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 2.5 percent; 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – WORLD MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 33 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Caterpillar’s Caution Finds an Echo in Asia in Komatsu’s Outlook; 16/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Conference on March 20; Webcast Available; 08/05/2018 – CAT: `HIGH WATERMARK’ WASN’T MEANT TO SUGGEST MARKETS PEAKING; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – REVISED OUTLOOK RANGE FOR ADJUSTED PROFIT IS $10.25 TO $11.25 PER SHARE FOR FY; 04/04/2018 – U.S. floats talks after China strikes back in trade fight; 23/04/2018 – Caterpillar May Offer Clue to Global Recovery’s Strength — Earnings Preview

More notable recent II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “II-VI Incorporated Wins 2019 Supplier Excellence Award from Fujitsu – GlobeNewswire” on May 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why II-VI Shares Surged Today – Motley Fool” published on January 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 02/25/2019: PLAN,DIO,IIVI – Nasdaq” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Finisar Announces Fiscal 2019 Financial Results – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Resideo Technologies, Inc. (REZI) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Daruma Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $879.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macom Tech Solutions Hldgs I (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 608,535 shares to 314,491 shares, valued at $5.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 9,286 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,138 shares, and cut its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX).

Since January 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $416,495 activity. Wagner David G also sold $77,001 worth of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) shares.

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $856.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 5,218 shares to 106,312 shares, valued at $8.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flws/1 (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 71,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 182,375 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

