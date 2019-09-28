Ii Vi (IIVI) Holder Tig Advisors Upped Stake; Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Share Value Rose While Doliver Capital Advisors Increased Its Holding

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ii Vi Inc (IIVI) by 130.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 72,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.52% . The hedge fund held 128,848 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.71M, up from 55,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ii Vi Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $36.31. About 1.07M shares traded. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has declined 5.92% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.92% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 12/03/2018 – II-VI Incorporated Unveils DFB Laser Diode for 3D Sensing; 23/03/2018 – II-VI Incorporated Opens New Applications Laboratory in Detroit for Laser Materials Processing; 19/03/2018 – Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 14/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Introduces 1 kW Direct Diode Laser Engine; 09/03/2018 – II-VI Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – II-VI SEES 4Q EPS 37C TO 43C; 01/05/2018 – II-VI Sees 4Q EPS 37c-EPS 43c; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q Net $30.1M; 15/05/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Opens New Facility for Epitaxial Wafer Manufacturing; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q Adj EPS 36c

Doliver Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 30.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doliver Capital Advisors Inc bought 4,576 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 19,739 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.70 million, up from 15,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $92.4. About 2.49M shares traded or 25.98% up from the average. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 12/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC ICE.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $81; 30/05/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S.- COTTON FUTURES DAILY PRICE LIMIT REVERTS TO 4 CENTS PER POUND EFFECTIVE WITH START OF TRADING FOR THURSDAY; 18/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND OFFICIAL SAYS MARKETS SHOULD BEGIN SWITCH FROM LIBOR TO REFORMED SONIA INTEREST RATE BENCHMARK; 21/05/2018 – Maxim Group LLC Expands Equity Research Platform With the Appointment of a Senior TMT Analyst; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ PSX DECLARES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Total Futures ADV Rose 4%; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Bank of England expects big Libor switch to start in earnest; 22/03/2018 – China’s oil futures: frazzle or dazzle for foreign traders?; 05/04/2018 – ICE DOESN’T SEE FINL EFFECT MATERIAL; 09/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange CEO Says Atlanta Has Become a Tech-Centric City (Video)

Doliver Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $156.59 million and $253.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clearbridge Energy Midstrm O (EMO) by 138,276 shares to 28,780 shares, valued at $265,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Kelly L. Loeffler named to Georgia Power Board of Directors – PRNewswire” on September 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Truly Hard Seltzer Is Becoming the Official Seltzer of the NHL – The Motley Fool” published on September 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” on May 04, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “ICE Data Services Launches ICE DataVault, a Cloud-Based Tick History Platform – Business Wire” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tradeweb Markets and ICE Benchmark Administration Launch Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices – Business Wire” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold ICE shares while 236 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 468.62 million shares or 0.19% less from 469.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ledyard Comml Bank reported 0.84% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Howard Cap Management reported 1.7% stake. House Limited Liability holds 1.57% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 174,755 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.15% or 80,417 shares. Community Tru And Inv Company accumulated 149,928 shares. Findlay Park Partners Llp stated it has 1.3% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Mackenzie Financial has invested 0% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Metropolitan Life Ins reported 0.15% stake. First American National Bank & Trust invested in 0.33% or 55,179 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 46,620 shares. Rafferty Asset Limited Co stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Rmb Cap Management Limited Company invested in 0.01% or 6,634 shares. Davenport & Llc has 4,425 shares. Skylands Capital holds 0.67% or 56,800 shares. Efg Asset Management (Americas) Corp invested in 77,736 shares or 1.9% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold IIVI shares while 57 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.44 million shares or 1.00% more from 55.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jet Lp owns 259,160 shares. Moreover, Nine Masts Capital has 0.2% invested in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Synovus Finance holds 0% of its portfolio in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) for 15 shares. Petrus Tru Lta invested 0.04% of its portfolio in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Comerica Bank stated it has 0.02% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Bank & Trust Of America De accumulated 264,849 shares. First Trust Advsrs LP holds 0% or 42,720 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md stated it has 25,981 shares. Moreover, Tt Int has 0.17% invested in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). 20,207 were reported by Kbc Gp Nv. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Moreover, Stifel Financial Corp has 0% invested in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 11,218 shares in its portfolio. Axa holds 8,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ohio-based Fifth Third Fincl Bank has invested 0% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $493,496 activity.