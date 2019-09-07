Ii (IIVI) Stock Value Rose While Rodgers Brothers Decreased by $2.58 Million Its Position; Bar Harbor Trust Services Upped Its Holding in General Mls (GIS) by $7.25 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 1282.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bar Harbor Trust Services bought 142,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 153,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.93 million, up from 11,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $54.96. About 3.33M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buf; 24/04/2018 – BLUE BUFFALO PET/GENERAL MILLS TO BECOME EFFECTIVE TODAY:NASDAQ; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.17, REV VIEW $15.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: FTC Grants Early Termination of Waiting Period; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONSTANT-CURRENCY TOTAL SEGMENT OPERATING PROFIT IS NOW EXPECTED TO DECLINE 5 TO 6 PERCENT IN FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Borrows $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Purchase; 24/04/2018 – General Mills Completes Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF BLUE BUFFALO PET PRODUCTS; 09/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz seeks buzz for big brands as rivals’ valuations come down; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL SIX-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING

Rodgers Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Ii (IIVI) by 9.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc sold 69,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.52% . The institutional investor held 655,228 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.40 million, down from 724,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Ii for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $38.96. About 457,918 shares traded. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has declined 5.92% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.92% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 08/05/2018 – II-VI at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Co., LLC Today; 23/03/2018 – II-VI Incorporated Opens New Applications Laboratory in Detroit for Laser Materials Processing; 26/03/2018 – II-VI Incorporated To Acquire CoAdna, A Leader In Wavelength Selective Switches; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q REV. $295M, EST. $277.5M; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 38C; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q Net $30.1M; 26/03/2018 – II-VI TO BUY COADNA FOR ABOUT $85M IN CASH; 14/05/2018 – II-VI Names Enrico Digirolamo to Board; 14/03/2018 – II-VI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Introduces 1 kW Direct Diode Laser Engine

Bar Harbor Trust Services, which manages about $179.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 9,655 shares to 21,883 shares, valued at $3.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 1,771 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,228 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.38 EPS, down 20.83% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.48 per share. IIVI’s profit will be $23.20 million for 25.63 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by II-VI Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.63% negative EPS growth.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $493,496 activity.

