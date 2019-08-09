Ii (IIVI) Stock Price Rose While Putnam Investments Has Raised Holding by $1.12 Million; Vodafone Grp Plc New Adr (VOD) Position Upped by Janney Capital Management Llc

Janney Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vodafone Grp Plc New Adr (VOD) by 5.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Capital Management Llc bought 33,162 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 689,297 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.53M, up from 656,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Grp Plc New Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $18.2. About 2.94M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 10/05/2018 – MEDIAPRO IN TALKS WITH TEL ITALIA, VODAFONE RE SOCCER TV RIGHTS; 23/05/2018 – Vodafone Is Said to Offer Bonds to Finance Liberty Global Deal; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Tailors Liberty M&A Debt for Investment-Grade Ratings; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone chief bows out after ‘remarkable transformation’; 21/05/2018 – VODAFONE QATAR AGREES QAR 911M CREDIT LINE W/ BARWA BANK; 22/03/2018 – Vodafone: Merged Company is Vodafone India and Idea Cellular; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE INDIA – FY 18 EBITDA AT 77.66 BLN RUPEES; FY18 SERVICE REV AT 348.55 BLN RUPEES, DOWN 18.9 PCT; 07/03/2018 – Vodafone at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Berenberg Today; 05/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM – TELEFÓNICA UK LIMITED HAS WON ALL 40 MHZ OF 2.3 GHZ SPECTRUM AVAILABLE, AT A COST OF £205.9 MLN; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS NO CHANGE IN STATUS OF LIBERTY GLOBAL JOINT-VENTURE IN NETHERLANDS AFTER WIDER DEAL

Putnam Investments Llc increased its stake in Ii (IIVI) by 51.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc bought 30,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.52% . The institutional investor held 88,300 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29M, up from 58,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Ii for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.24% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $38.81. About 896,752 shares traded or 13.98% up from the average. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has declined 5.92% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.92% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 08/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Announces Bi-Directional Optical Line Subsystem Platform for Datacenter lnterconnects; 15/05/2018 – II-VI Incorporated Opens New Facility for Epitaxial Wafer Manufacturing; 01/05/2018 – II-VI Sees 4Q EPS 37c-EPS 43c; 07/05/2018 – II-VI Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Benchmark for May. 8; 12/03/2018 – II-VI Incorporated Unveils DFB Laser Diode for 3D Sensing; 09/03/2018 – II-VI Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q Adj EPS 36c; 26/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $85 MLN; 08/05/2018 – II-VI at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Co., LLC Today; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q Net $30.1M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 15 investors sold IIVI shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 55.88 million shares or 0.85% less from 56.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scout Invs reported 158,500 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref holds 120,534 shares. Paragon Ltd has 32 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aperio Grp Limited Liability has 26,001 shares. First Commonwealth Fincl Pa accumulated 16,522 shares or 0.38% of the stock. 1,750 are owned by Advisory Network Limited Liability Company. D E Shaw And holds 0.01% of its portfolio in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) for 156,130 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0.06% invested in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) for 287,158 shares. Geode Management Limited Liability reported 749,467 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Parthenon Lc, Kentucky-based fund reported 6,200 shares. 96 were accumulated by Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability. Pictet Asset Management Limited reported 597,015 shares. Winfield Associate holds 7,267 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio invested in 262,800 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 52,592 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $493,496 activity.

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35 billion and $42.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) by 212,374 shares to 571,779 shares, valued at $17.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 8,237 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 843,581 shares, and cut its stake in Cars.Com Inc.

Janney Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishs Core Us Aggr Bd Etf (AGG) by 3,182 shares to 6,314 shares, valued at $689,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wsdmtr U S Dlr Bllsh Etf (USDU) by 836,256 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,508 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Sp Dividend Etf (SDY).

