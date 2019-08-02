Ii (IIVI) Shareholder Hillcrest Asset Management Raised Stake by $1.77 Million as Shares Rose; Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holder Pinnacle Associates LTD Has Trimmed Position by $822,600

Hillcrest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ii (IIVI) by 36.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc bought 47,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.52% . The institutional investor held 179,753 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.69M, up from 131,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ii for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.71% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $37.63. About 550,852 shares traded. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has declined 5.92% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.92% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 26/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated to Acquire CoAdna, a Leader in Wavelength Selective Switches; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 38C; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q Net $30.1M; 08/05/2018 – II-VI at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Co., LLC Today; 08/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Announces Bi-Directional Optical Line Subsystem Platform for Datacenter lnterconnects; 26/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN 3RD CALENDAR QUARTER OF 2018; 01/05/2018 – II-VI Sees 4Q Rev $295M-$305M; 21/04/2018 – DJ II-VI Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIVI); 01/05/2018 – II-VI SEES 4Q REV. $295M TO $305M, EST. $299.4M; 19/03/2018 – Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog

Pinnacle Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold 2,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 33,589 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.08 million, down from 36,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $362.26. About 544,458 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 09/03/2018 – Orbital/Northrop expected to close in first half of 2018 sans divests; 18/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin secured a $928 million U.S. Air Force contract to build hypersonic weapons, the Pentagon said Wednesday in a statement; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Targets Sub-$80 Million Cost for F-35 Jet; 31/05/2018 – Littoral Combat Ship 11 (Sioux City) Completes Acceptance Trials; 06/04/2018 – Working & Living on Mars: Students Win National Competition to Design Orbiting Science Lab, Living Space for Astronauts on Mars Mission; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED CEO PREDICTS 3%-5% REVENUE GROWTH FOR 2019-2024; 06/04/2018 – Germany, France develop new maritime surveillance plane against Russian subs; 09/05/2018 – GLOBAL AEROSPACE & DEFENSE: BERNSTEIN SAYS U.S. EXITING IRAN DEAL IS SLIGHT POSITIVE FOR DEFENSE; MINOR NEGATIVE FOR BOEING AND AIRBUS; 08/03/2018 – MBDA and Lockheed form joint venture for German missile defence project; 26/04/2018 – Seaspan Shipyards Celebrates Handover of HMNZS Te Kaha

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $4.07 million activity. 6,647 shares were sold by Ambrose Richard F, worth $2.00M. Evans Michele A also sold $2.30 million worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) on Thursday, February 7.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $4.98 earnings per share, down 3.11% or $0.16 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.41 billion for 18.19 P/E if the $4.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual earnings per share reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.40% negative EPS growth.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31 billion and $4.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 6,566 shares to 27,110 shares, valued at $4.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nlight Inc by 29,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 851,915 shares, and has risen its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 325,909 shares. King Wealth holds 17,329 shares or 1.63% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Limited Liability Corp invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership has 0.6% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 20,853 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker owns 294 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Rock Point Advisors Ltd Company holds 0.11% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 766 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Thomasville State Bank reported 0.2% stake. Icon Advisers reported 13,000 shares. Rampart Investment Ltd Liability holds 0.21% or 6,126 shares in its portfolio. Allstate Corp reported 20,697 shares stake. Bennicas Associates reported 3,890 shares. Guardian Limited Partnership has 0.22% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Bartlett & Lc accumulated 8,156 shares. Ubs Asset Americas owns 648,781 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 15 investors sold IIVI shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 55.88 million shares or 0.85% less from 56.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Investment Management invested in 25,123 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James Fincl Services Advisors holds 0% or 25,725 shares in its portfolio. Soros Fund Mgmt Ltd invested in 14,042 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Com has 0.14% invested in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) for 2.03M shares. 262,800 are owned by Strs Ohio. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.04% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). 46,000 are held by Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas. Raymond James & Assoc holds 0% or 13,549 shares in its portfolio. John G Ullman Assocs Inc reported 10,100 shares stake. Smithfield Tru owns 3,500 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity holds 0.01% or 26,450 shares in its portfolio. Public Sector Pension Invest Board stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 14,503 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 5,984 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) for 96,238 shares.