Ii (IIVI) Holder Congress Asset Management Company Upped Its Position by $600,480; Gotham Asset Management Cut Nextera Energy (NEE) Stake by $3.16 Million

Gotham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 88.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc sold 15,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 2,089 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $428,000, down from 17,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $224.9. About 1.44M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. REACHES PACTS TO BUY GULF POWER, FL CITY; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive – Former EDFT originator joins NextEra; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 22/03/2018 – FPL delivers best-ever service reliability in 2017, continuing to rank best among all major energy companies in Florida; 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $170; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.73 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEXTERA’S ‘A-‘ IDR FOLLOWING FLORIDA ASSETS ACQUI; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY $582.3 MLN

Congress Asset Management Company increased its stake in Ii (IIVI) by 17.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company bought 16,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.52% . The institutional investor held 110,260 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.03 million, up from 93,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Ii for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $39.54. About 650,717 shares traded. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has declined 5.92% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.92% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q EPS 45c; 09/03/2018 – II-VI Incorporated to Participate at the OIDA Executive Forum and Present at OFC; 23/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Opens New Applications Laboratory in Detroit for Laser Materials Processing; 30/05/2018 – II-VI Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Announces Bi-Directional Optical Line Subsystem Platform for Datacenter lnterconnects; 19/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC llVl.O : DEUTSCHE BANK INITIATES WITH BUY, $56 TARGET PRICE; 21/04/2018 – DJ II-VI Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIVI); 01/05/2018 – II-VI SEES 4Q REV. $295M TO $305M, EST. $299.4M; 14/05/2018 – II-VI Names Enrico Digirolamo to Board; 01/05/2018 – II-VI SEES 4Q EPS 37C TO 43C, EST. 49C

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 earnings per share, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.07 billion for 25.67 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Illinois-based First Midwest National Bank Division has invested 0.8% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Segment Wealth Management Ltd Company invested in 5,145 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0.08% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). First National Bank accumulated 1,185 shares. De Burlo Group Inc reported 1,200 shares. Jennison Assoc Ltd Liability Company holds 1.13 million shares. Cadence Management Limited Co holds 0.06% or 2,808 shares. Osterweis Capital has 173,630 shares for 2.51% of their portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Management holds 0.75% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 20,934 shares. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Investment Services accumulated 3,513 shares. Westfield Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.05% or 30,530 shares. First Manhattan Co holds 14,619 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.15% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 152,510 were accumulated by American Gru. Mariner Lc holds 0.1% or 40,271 shares in its portfolio.

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96B and $6.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 35,137 shares to 43,345 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Azz Inc (NYSE:AZZ) by 9,319 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,934 shares, and has risen its stake in United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM).

Congress Asset Management Company, which manages about $7.47 billion and $7.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 350,913 shares to 2,915 shares, valued at $446,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Monolithic Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 24,689 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 696,578 shares, and cut its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF).

