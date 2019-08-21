IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO)’s Financial Results Comparing With TriNet Group Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) and TriNet Group Inc. (NYSE:TNET). The two are both Business Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IHS Markit Ltd. 58 6.15 N/A 1.08 59.54 TriNet Group Inc. 64 1.31 N/A 2.79 26.41

Table 1 highlights IHS Markit Ltd. and TriNet Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. TriNet Group Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than IHS Markit Ltd. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. IHS Markit Ltd. is presently more expensive than TriNet Group Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) and TriNet Group Inc. (NYSE:TNET)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IHS Markit Ltd. 0.00% 5.5% 2.8% TriNet Group Inc. 0.00% 48.2% 8.2%

Risk and Volatility

IHS Markit Ltd. is 20.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.8. TriNet Group Inc. on the other hand, has 1.88 beta which makes it 88.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of IHS Markit Ltd. is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 0.7. Meanwhile, TriNet Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. TriNet Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than IHS Markit Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 97.2% of IHS Markit Ltd. shares and 89.2% of TriNet Group Inc. shares. IHS Markit Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of TriNet Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IHS Markit Ltd. -0.6% -0.29% 14.06% 25.26% 21.78% 34.29% TriNet Group Inc. 1.6% 7.12% 15.41% 61.41% 29.61% 75.3%

For the past year IHS Markit Ltd. was less bullish than TriNet Group Inc.

Summary

TriNet Group Inc. beats IHS Markit Ltd. on 8 of the 10 factors.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The companyÂ’s information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and provide deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Resources segment offers upstream, midstream, downstream, and power/gas/coal/renewables services. This segment also provides data for manufacturing processes, as well as capital expenditure, cost, price, production, trade, demand, and capacity industry analysis and forecasts. The companyÂ’s Transportation segment offers authoritative analysis and forecasts of sales and production for light vehicles, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, powertrain, components, and technology systems; and performance measurement tools and marketing solutions for car makers, dealers, and agencies. It also provides comprehensive data on ships, as well as monthly import and export statistics on approximately 80 countries; and specifications for military vehicles, naval vessels, and aircraft types. Its Consolidated Markets & Solutions segment offers content and analysis on engineering and technical standards, codes, specifications, handbooks, reference books, journals, and other scientific and technical documents, as well as software-based engineering decision engines; components and devices, performance analytics, and end market intelligence for technology, media, and telecom industries; and economic and risk data, forecast, and analytic tools. The companyÂ’s Financial Services segment provides pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial markets participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers. IHS Markit Ltd. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

TriNet Group, Inc. provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; local, state, and federal employment and benefit laws; and other services. It serves clients in various industries, including technology, life sciences, not-for-profit, professional services, financial services, property management, retail, manufacturing, and hospitality. The company markets its solutions through its sales representatives. TriNet Group, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Leandro, California.