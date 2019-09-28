IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) and R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) and R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IHS Markit Ltd. 66 2.15 398.69M 1.08 59.54 R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 3 -1.05 60.90M -0.26 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates IHS Markit Ltd. and R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IHS Markit Ltd. 605,819,784.23% 5.5% 2.8% R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 2,308,567,096.29% 4% -0.3%

Volatility and Risk

IHS Markit Ltd. is 20.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.8. From a competition point of view, R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company has a 1.77 beta which is 77.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.7 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of IHS Markit Ltd. Its rival R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 1.3 respectively. R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than IHS Markit Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for IHS Markit Ltd. and R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IHS Markit Ltd. 0 1 2 2.67 R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 0 0 0 0.00

IHS Markit Ltd. has a 13.17% upside potential and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97.2% of IHS Markit Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 94.9% of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of IHS Markit Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, 3.6% are R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IHS Markit Ltd. -0.6% -0.29% 14.06% 25.26% 21.78% 34.29% R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 7.45% -1.94% -52.02% -60.7% -64.69% -48.99%

For the past year IHS Markit Ltd. has 34.29% stronger performance while R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company has -48.99% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors IHS Markit Ltd. beats R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The companyÂ’s information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and provide deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Resources segment offers upstream, midstream, downstream, and power/gas/coal/renewables services. This segment also provides data for manufacturing processes, as well as capital expenditure, cost, price, production, trade, demand, and capacity industry analysis and forecasts. The companyÂ’s Transportation segment offers authoritative analysis and forecasts of sales and production for light vehicles, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, powertrain, components, and technology systems; and performance measurement tools and marketing solutions for car makers, dealers, and agencies. It also provides comprehensive data on ships, as well as monthly import and export statistics on approximately 80 countries; and specifications for military vehicles, naval vessels, and aircraft types. Its Consolidated Markets & Solutions segment offers content and analysis on engineering and technical standards, codes, specifications, handbooks, reference books, journals, and other scientific and technical documents, as well as software-based engineering decision engines; components and devices, performance analytics, and end market intelligence for technology, media, and telecom industries; and economic and risk data, forecast, and analytic tools. The companyÂ’s Financial Services segment provides pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial markets participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers. IHS Markit Ltd. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company enables organizations to communicate by creating, managing, delivering, and optimizing their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Variable Print, Strategic Services, and International segments. The companyÂ’s primary product and service offerings include magazines, catalogs, retail inserts, books, directories, direct mail, packaging, forms, labels, manuals, statement printing, commercial and digital print, logistics services and digital and creative solutions. It also offers outsourcing capabilities, including product configuration, customized kitting, and order fulfillment for technology, medical device, and other companies. The company has operations in Europe, Asia, and North America. R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company was founded in 1864 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.