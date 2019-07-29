IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) and International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Comparing side by side

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) and International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW) compete against each other in the Business Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IHS Markit Ltd. 57 6.18 N/A 1.00 56.62 International Seaways Inc. 18 1.59 N/A -3.05 0.00

Table 1 highlights IHS Markit Ltd. and International Seaways Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has IHS Markit Ltd. and International Seaways Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IHS Markit Ltd. 0.00% 5.1% 2.6% International Seaways Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

IHS Markit Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. On the competitive side is, International Seaways Inc. which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. International Seaways Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to IHS Markit Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 98% of IHS Markit Ltd. shares and 96.6% of International Seaways Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.3% of IHS Markit Ltd. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of International Seaways Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IHS Markit Ltd. 0.84% 2.7% 6.13% 7.01% 9.03% 18.03% International Seaways Inc. 7.7% 1.56% 17.63% 13.27% 2.7% 19.66%

For the past year IHS Markit Ltd. was less bullish than International Seaways Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors IHS Markit Ltd. beats International Seaways Inc.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The companyÂ’s information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and provide deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Resources segment offers upstream, midstream, downstream, and power/gas/coal/renewables services. This segment also provides data for manufacturing processes, as well as capital expenditure, cost, price, production, trade, demand, and capacity industry analysis and forecasts. The companyÂ’s Transportation segment offers authoritative analysis and forecasts of sales and production for light vehicles, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, powertrain, components, and technology systems; and performance measurement tools and marketing solutions for car makers, dealers, and agencies. It also provides comprehensive data on ships, as well as monthly import and export statistics on approximately 80 countries; and specifications for military vehicles, naval vessels, and aircraft types. Its Consolidated Markets & Solutions segment offers content and analysis on engineering and technical standards, codes, specifications, handbooks, reference books, journals, and other scientific and technical documents, as well as software-based engineering decision engines; components and devices, performance analytics, and end market intelligence for technology, media, and telecom industries; and economic and risk data, forecast, and analytic tools. The companyÂ’s Financial Services segment provides pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial markets participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers. IHS Markit Ltd. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.