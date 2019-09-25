iHeartMedia, Inc. (IHRT) Reaches $14.90 After 8.00% Up Move; Adage Capital Partners Gp Raised Epam Sys (EPAM) Stake By $6.92 Million

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc increased Epam Sys Inc (EPAM) stake by 114.29% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc acquired 40,000 shares as Epam Sys Inc (EPAM)’s stock rose 8.86%. The Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc holds 75,000 shares with $12.98M value, up from 35,000 last quarter. Epam Sys Inc now has $10.00 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $182.25. About 61,418 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $424.1M, EST. $414.9M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Now Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of at Least 27%; at Least 25% Constant Currency; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS, INC: EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, EXPANDING GLOBAL; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES 2Q REV AT LEAST $445M, EST. $440.5M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Had Seen FY18 Adj EPS $4.0; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – REVENUE GROWTH FOR 2018 WILL NOW BE AT LEAST 27%; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.77; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q Rev $445M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q EPS 82c; 30/04/2018 – EPAM Launches InfoNgen™ 7.0, Using Machine Learning to Dramatically Improve Actionable Insights

The stock of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.86% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $14.9. About 261,915 shares traded. iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) has 0.00% since September 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $958.33 million company. It was reported on Sep, 25 by Barchart.com. We have $16.09 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:IHRT worth $76.67M more.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc decreased Zogenix Inc stake by 175,000 shares to 25,000 valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Dxc Technology Co stake by 171,800 shares and now owns 330,276 shares. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 27 investors sold EPAM shares while 91 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 47.53 million shares or 0.31% less from 47.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement Sys has 0.02% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Raymond James Fin Ser invested in 34,002 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Alps Advisors has invested 0% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Panagora Asset Management Inc has invested 0% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Cim Lc holds 3,722 shares. Prudential Financial Inc reported 3,050 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Cheyne Cap (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.66% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). First Bankshares Of Hutchinson stated it has 0.6% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Principal Fincl Group has 0% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). 310 are owned by Cullen Frost Bankers. 1,234 are owned by American Century. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd holds 0.01% or 63,840 shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 254,700 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. EPAM Systems has $21400 highest and $21200 lowest target. $213’s average target is 16.87% above currents $182.25 stock price. EPAM Systems had 2 analyst reports since August 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $21200 target in Friday, August 9 report.

iHeartMedia, Inc. operates as a media and entertainment firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $958.33 million. It operates through three divisions: iHeartMedia , Americas Outdoor Advertising (Americas Outdoor), and International Outdoor Advertising (International Outdoor). It has a 0.12 P/E ratio. The iHM segment offers radio broadcasting, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, live events, mobile platforms and products, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 100 syndicated radio programs serving approximately 6,000 radio station affiliates.

