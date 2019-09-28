IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) Analysts See $0.82 EPS; BRT Realty Trust (BRT) Has 1.38 Sentiment

Analysts expect IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) to report $0.82 EPS on November, 1.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 10.87% from last quarter’s $0.92 EPS. T_IGM’s profit would be $195.38 million giving it 11.49 P/E if the $0.82 EPS is correct. After having $0.81 EPS previously, IGM Financial Inc.’s analysts see 1.23% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $37.68. About 159,916 shares traded or 5.02% up from the average. IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

BRT Realty Trust (BRT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.38, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 36 hedge funds opened new or increased holdings, while 26 sold and trimmed stock positions in BRT Realty Trust. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 5.01 million shares, up from 4.90 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding BRT Realty Trust in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 20 Increased: 23 New Position: 13.

The stock decreased 2.23% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $14.48. About 18,107 shares traded. BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT) has risen 8.64% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BRT News: 02/05/2018 – BRT Apartments Corp. Acquires 208-Unit Value Add Property in Daytona Beach, Florida; 07/03/2018 SENZAGEN AB SENZA.ST – BRT WILL MARKET AND PROVIDE GARD IN US AND PERFORM TEST IN ITS LABORATORY IN NORTH CAROLINA; 21/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS CORP – AN ENTITY IN WHICH IT HAS A 50% EQUITY INTEREST ACQUIRED LANDINGS OF CARRIER PARKWAY FOR $30.8 MLN; 13/03/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS CORP. RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND APPROXIMATELY 11.1%; 08/05/2018 – BRT Apartments 2Q Net $25.2M; 08/05/2018 – BRT Apartments 2Q EPS $1.75; 20/03/2018 – Sen Finance Cmte: Hatch Outlines Pro-Jobs, Pro-America Trade Strategy at BRT; 21/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS CORP – MORTGAGE DEBT MATURES IN 2028, CARRIES AN INTEREST RATE OF 4.37% AND IS INTEREST ONLY UNTIL 2023; 21/05/2018 – BRT Apartments Corp. Acquires 281-Unit Value Add Property in Dallas/Ft. Worth, Texas; 13/03/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS CORP BRT.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11.1 PCT TO $0.20/SHR

Oppenheimer & Close Llc holds 6.99% of its portfolio in BRT Apartments Corp. for 428,292 shares. Towerview Llc owns 180,292 shares or 1.45% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Albert D Mason Inc has 1.2% invested in the company for 113,380 shares. The New York-based Altfest L J & Co Inc has invested 0.33% in the stock. Price Michael F, a New York-based fund reported 144,700 shares.

BRT Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust , owns, operates, and develops multi-family properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $230.19 million. It operates through two divisions, Multi-Family Real Estate and Other Real Estate. It has a 75.03 P/E ratio. The firm also owns, operates, and develops commercial, mixed use, and other real estate assets.

Analysts await BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) to report earnings on December, 9. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.21 per share. BRT’s profit will be $3.34 million for 17.24 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by BRT Apartments Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

IGM Financial Inc. operates as a financial services firm in Canada. The company has market cap of $8.98 billion. The firm operates through Investors Group, Mackenzie, and Corporate and Other divisions. It has a 12.39 P/E ratio. It manages and distributes mutual funds and other managed asset products.