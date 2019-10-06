iFresh Inc. (IFMK) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK) is a company in the Grocery Stores industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.3% of iFresh Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.44% of all Grocery Stores’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of iFresh Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.01% of all Grocery Stores companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has iFresh Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iFresh Inc. 445,048,056.83% -808.60% -24.50% Industry Average 0.99% 11.84% 4.21%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing iFresh Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio iFresh Inc. 8.52M 2 0.00 Industry Average 88.40M 8.95B 41.82

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for iFresh Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score iFresh Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 3.00 5.00 2.50

As a group, Grocery Stores companies have a potential upside of 88.26%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of iFresh Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iFresh Inc. -3.09% 49.21% 78.03% 63.48% -27.69% 115.77% Industry Average 2.00% 13.99% 29.47% 33.90% 21.85% 42.56%

For the past year iFresh Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of iFresh Inc. are 0.5 and 0.2. Competitively, iFresh Inc.’s competitors have 1.18 and 0.42 for Current and Quick Ratio. iFresh Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than iFresh Inc.

Dividends

iFresh Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

iFresh Inc.’s competitors beat iFresh Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.

iFresh Inc. operates a network of grocery supermarket chains in the north-eastern United States. The companyÂ’s chains provide vegetables, seafood, fruits, meat, snacks, seasonings, and other products. It also distributes rice and rice products, and seasonings and spices, as well as assortment of noodles, frozen vegetables, frozen dumplings, and frozen seafood under the Family Elephant, Feiyan, Green Acre, Golden Smell, Redolent, Shuangdeng/Double Lantern, SeaStar, Huang Duan Xiang 1987, and I FRESH brands. In addition, the company offers its products through online shopping and delivery service for customers in suburban areas. It operates approximately eight retail supermarkets in New York, Massachusetts, and Florida. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Long Island City, New York.