iFresh Inc. (IFMK) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK) is a company in the Grocery Stores industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.1% of iFresh Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.59% of all Grocery Stores’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of iFresh Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.26% of all Grocery Stores companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have iFresh Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iFresh Inc. 0.00% -260.90% -16.40% Industry Average 1.62% 15.30% 5.29%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares iFresh Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio iFresh Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 205.03M 12.68B 17.50

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for iFresh Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score iFresh Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.75 3.50 2.20

The competitors have a potential upside of 92.76%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of iFresh Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iFresh Inc. -1.9% -5.5% -3.74% -21.37% -83.68% 18.21% Industry Average 3.73% 7.89% 0.45% 11.30% 16.08% 15.22%

For the past year iFresh Inc. was more bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of iFresh Inc. are 0.5 and 0.2. Competitively, iFresh Inc.’s competitors have 1.20 and 0.51 for Current and Quick Ratio. iFresh Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than iFresh Inc.

Dividends

iFresh Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

iFresh Inc.’s peers beat iFresh Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.

iFresh Inc. operates a network of grocery supermarket chains in the north-eastern United States. The companyÂ’s chains provide vegetables, seafood, fruits, meat, snacks, seasonings, and other products. It also distributes rice and rice products, and seasonings and spices, as well as assortment of noodles, frozen vegetables, frozen dumplings, and frozen seafood under the Family Elephant, Feiyan, Green Acre, Golden Smell, Redolent, Shuangdeng/Double Lantern, SeaStar, Huang Duan Xiang 1987, and I FRESH brands. In addition, the company offers its products through online shopping and delivery service for customers in suburban areas. It operates approximately eight retail supermarkets in New York, Massachusetts, and Florida. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Long Island City, New York.