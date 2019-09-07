iFresh Inc. (IFMK) and Ingles Markets Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Comparing side by side

iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK) and Ingles Markets Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Grocery Stores. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iFresh Inc. 1 0.28 N/A -0.79 0.00 Ingles Markets Incorporated 31 0.19 N/A 3.43 9.18

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for iFresh Inc. and Ingles Markets Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 represents iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK) and Ingles Markets Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iFresh Inc. 0.00% -808.6% -24.5% Ingles Markets Incorporated 0.00% 13.3% 4.4%

Liquidity

iFresh Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.5 and 0.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ingles Markets Incorporated are 1.9 and 0.5 respectively. Ingles Markets Incorporated therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to iFresh Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 1.3% of iFresh Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.8% of Ingles Markets Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. iFresh Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 6.9%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Ingles Markets Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iFresh Inc. -3.09% 49.21% 78.03% 63.48% -27.69% 115.77% Ingles Markets Incorporated 1.75% 0.45% 15.57% 13.12% 6.89% 15.65%

For the past year iFresh Inc. was more bullish than Ingles Markets Incorporated.

Summary

Ingles Markets Incorporated beats on 6 of the 8 factors iFresh Inc.

iFresh Inc. operates a network of grocery supermarket chains in the north-eastern United States. The companyÂ’s chains provide vegetables, seafood, fruits, meat, snacks, seasonings, and other products. It also distributes rice and rice products, and seasonings and spices, as well as assortment of noodles, frozen vegetables, frozen dumplings, and frozen seafood under the Family Elephant, Feiyan, Green Acre, Golden Smell, Redolent, Shuangdeng/Double Lantern, SeaStar, Huang Duan Xiang 1987, and I FRESH brands. In addition, the company offers its products through online shopping and delivery service for customers in suburban areas. It operates approximately eight retail supermarkets in New York, Massachusetts, and Florida. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Long Island City, New York.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods and other perishables, and non-food products; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items. The company modern stores provide home meal replacement items, delicatessens, bakeries, floral departments, and greeting cards, as well as various selections of organic, beverage, and health-related items. As of September 24, 2016, it operated 192 supermarkets under the Ingles name; and 9 supermarkets under the Sav-Mor name in western North Carolina, western South Carolina, northern Georgia, eastern Tennessee, southwestern Virginia, and northeastern Alabama, as well as 99 in-store pharmacies and 93 fuel centers. In addition, it is involved in the fluid dairy operation and shopping center rental businesses. Ingles Markets, Incorporated was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Black Mountain, North Carolina.