IF Bancorp (IROQ) to pay $0.15 on Oct 18, 2019; World Wrestling Entertainmentinc (WWE) Sentiment Is 1.95

IF Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:IROQ) is expected to pay $0.15 on Oct 18, 2019. (NASDAQ:IROQ) shareholders before Sep 20, 2019 will receive the $0.15 dividend. IF Bancorp Inc’s current price of $21.50 translates into 0.70% yield. IF Bancorp Inc’s dividend has Sep 23, 2019 as record date. Aug 14, 2019 is the announcement. It closed at $21.5 lastly. It is down 2.66% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical IROQ News: 19/04/2018 – DJ IF Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IROQ); 26/04/2018 – Department Examining if Bank Pushed Participants in Low-Cost 401(k) Plans Into More Expensive IRAs; 26/04/2018 – Department Also Probing if Bank’s Retirement-Plan Services Unit Pressed Customers to Buy In-House Funds; 30/04/2018 – IF Bancorp 3Q EPS 27c; 06/03/2018 MONTE DEI PASCHI CEO SAYS TOO EARLY TO SAY IF BANK IS IN LINE WITH 2018 BUDGET

World Wrestling Entertainmentinc (WWE) investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.80, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 156 institutional investors increased or started new holdings, while 80 decreased and sold stakes in World Wrestling Entertainmentinc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 51.07 million shares, up from 49.36 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding World Wrestling Entertainmentinc in top ten holdings decreased from 4 to 3 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 62 Increased: 90 New Position: 66.

Analysts await World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.01 EPS, down 102.86% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.35 per share. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -109.09% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 2.88% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $69.37. About 2.11M shares traded or 74.37% up from the average. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) has declined 7.29% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 27/04/2018 – World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) will put on a pay-per-view called The Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia on Friday, one of the biggest events in the Middle East; 08/03/2018 – WWE, GOL IN PACT TO BROADCAST WEEKLY WWE HIGHLIGHT SHOWS; 19/03/2018 – The Greatest Royal Rumble® to Feature Seven Championship Matches; 06/04/2018 – WWE: The World of Wrestling Turns to ‘Wrestlemania 34’ — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling 1Q EPS 18c; 14/05/2018 – WWE Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – WWE Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Eastbay Asset Management LLC Exits Position in WWE; 03/05/2018 – America’s Number One School Presenter Partners With America’s Number One Anti-Bullying Tech Company RAADR, Inc; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling Sees 2Q Adjusted Oibda $30M-$34M

Lindsell Train Ltd holds 10.01% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. for 5.96 million shares. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp owns 834,976 shares or 5.89% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Light Street Capital Management Llc has 3.44% invested in the company for 593,135 shares. The California-based Crosspoint Capital Strategies Llc has invested 2.88% in the stock. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 75,000 shares.

More notable recent World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Evercore sees 30% upside for WWE – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “WWE moves into podcasting – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Why The WWE’S New Podcast Network Could Be A Success – Forbes” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How WWE Could Further Monetize NXT Following TV Deal – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “WWE Moving NXT To USA Network Could Disrupt AEW, Fox Plans – Benzinga” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc., an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $5.58 billion. The firm operates through Network, Television, Home Entertainment, Digital Media, Live Events, Licensing, Venue Merchandise, WWEShop, and WWE Studios divisions. It has a 83.18 P/E ratio. It operates WWE Network, a live streaming network that offers pay-per-view events, original programming, and video-on-demand library; and produces television programming, reality shows, and other programming, as well as produces content via home entertainment platforms, including DVD, Blu-Ray, subscription, and transactional on-demand outlets.

More notable recent IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Did IF Bancorp, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:IROQ) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “IF Bancorp, Inc. Announces Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2019 – Business Wire” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “TC PipeLines (TCP) Q2 Earnings Miss by a Whisker, Down Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq and the Iraq Stock Exchange Signs New Market Technology Agreement – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why IF Bancorp, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:IROQ) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.