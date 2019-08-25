IF Bancorp (IROQ) to pay $0.15 on Oct 18, 2019; Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Has Boosted By $1.93 Million Its Vulcan Materials Co (VMC) Position

IF Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:IROQ) is expected to pay $0.15 on Oct 18, 2019. (NASDAQ:IROQ) shareholders before Sep 20, 2019 will receive the $0.15 dividend. IF Bancorp Inc’s current price of $21.70 translates into 0.69% yield. IF Bancorp Inc’s dividend has Sep 23, 2019 as record date. Aug 14, 2019 is the announcement. It closed at $21.7 lastly. It is up 2.66% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical IROQ News: 06/03/2018 MONTE DEI PASCHI CEO SAYS TOO EARLY TO SAY IF BANK IS IN LINE WITH 2018 BUDGET; 19/04/2018 – DJ IF Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IROQ); 30/04/2018 – IF Bancorp 3Q EPS 27c; 26/04/2018 – Department Examining if Bank Pushed Participants in Low-Cost 401(k) Plans Into More Expensive IRAs; 26/04/2018 – Department Also Probing if Bank’s Retirement-Plan Services Unit Pressed Customers to Buy In-House Funds

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc increased Vulcan Materials Co (VMC) stake by 45.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc acquired 16,326 shares as Vulcan Materials Co (VMC)’s stock rose 11.79%. The Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc holds 52,526 shares with $6.22 million value, up from 36,200 last quarter. Vulcan Materials Co now has $18.48 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.53% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.73. About 803,383 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 11/05/2018 – RL10 Engine to Power ULA’s New Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage; 03/04/2018 – STRATASYS REPORTS FORMATION OF VULCAN LABS,; 21/04/2018 – DJ Vulcan Materials Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMC); 19/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LEGACY VULCAN LLC TO RATING ‘BBB’; 29/03/2018 – REG-DECISIONS OF RAPALA VMC CORPORATION’S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 29 MARCH 2018; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Vulcan Materials; 03/04/2018 – STRATASYS – IN COMING MONTHS, VULCAN WILL ENGAGE WITH PARTNERS AND CUSTOMERS TO EVALUATE AND FURTHER DEVELOP VULCAN’S SOLUTIONS; 16/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS- ON MARCH 13, UNIT RECEIVED DANGER ORDER ISSUED BY THE MINE SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION AT ITS CALERA QUARRY IN CALERA, ALABAMA; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Rev $854.5M; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials Sees FY Adjusted Ebitda $1.15B-$1.25B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Electron Prns Limited Liability Corp accumulated 197,392 shares. 260,408 are held by Victory Mngmt. Moreover, Sg Americas Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 4,080 shares. Mercer Advisers reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Jennison Assoc Limited Liability holds 320,725 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Qs Limited Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 5,542 shares. Alyeska Gru LP owns 4,587 shares. Polar Asset Prns owns 265,300 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi, a Germany-based fund reported 5,733 shares. Appleton Prns Ma holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 7,577 shares. South Dakota Council stated it has 24,000 shares. Girard Prns Limited holds 0.06% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) or 2,850 shares. Daiwa Group holds 53,818 shares. First Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 34,452 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 860 shares.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc decreased Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc stake by 5,000 shares to 15,000 valued at $1.22M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Fedex Corporation (Put) (NYSE:FDX) stake by 15,000 shares and now owns 25,000 shares. Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Vulcan Materials has $15300 highest and $115 lowest target. $137.17’s average target is -1.83% below currents $139.73 stock price. Vulcan Materials had 10 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Longbow. Goldman Sachs upgraded Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $140 target. The stock of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, July 2. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by J.P. Morgan.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.50, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold IF Bancorp, Inc. shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 767,341 shares or 1.60% more from 755,277 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 0% or 1 shares. Blackrock holds 0% in IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) or 1,230 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advisors L P has 0% invested in IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) for 10,395 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp holds 0% or 57,080 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer And Close Ltd Limited Liability Company has 48,250 shares for 1.15% of their portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc stated it has 103,391 shares. National Bank Of America Corporation De owns 2,197 shares. First Manhattan Co has invested 0% in IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ). Firefly Value Lp has 89,946 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Seizert Capital Prtn Limited Liability Com reported 23,121 shares. Maltese Cap Management Ltd Company stated it has 325,174 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Beese Fulmer Investment Mgmt Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) for 15,400 shares. Gendell Jeffrey L invested 0.23% in IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ). Wells Fargo & Com Mn owns 1,800 shares.

IF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding firm for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial solutions to individual and corporate clients. The company has market cap of $77.71 million. The firm offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts. It has a 25.59 P/E ratio. It also provides loans comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans, such as farm loans; home equity lines of credit; commercial business loans; and consumer loans consisting of automobile loans, as well as construction loans and land development loans.