IF Bancorp (IROQ) to pay $0.15 on Oct 18, 2019; Pitney Bowes (PBI)’s Sentiment Is 1.22

IF Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:IROQ) is expected to pay $0.15 on Oct 18, 2019. (NASDAQ:IROQ) shareholders before Sep 20, 2019 will receive the $0.15 dividend. IF Bancorp Inc’s current price of $21.27 translates into 0.71% yield. IF Bancorp Inc’s dividend has Sep 23, 2019 as record date. Aug 14, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $21.27. About 2,953 shares traded. IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) has risen 2.66% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical IROQ News: 26/04/2018 – Department Also Probing if Bank’s Retirement-Plan Services Unit Pressed Customers to Buy In-House Funds; 19/04/2018 – DJ IF Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IROQ); 30/04/2018 – IF Bancorp 3Q EPS 27c; 06/03/2018 MONTE DEI PASCHI CEO SAYS TOO EARLY TO SAY IF BANK IS IN LINE WITH 2018 BUDGET; 26/04/2018 – Department Examining if Bank Pushed Participants in Low-Cost 401(k) Plans Into More Expensive IRAs

Pitney Bowes Inc (PBI) investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 117 hedge funds increased or opened new holdings, while 96 decreased and sold their positions in Pitney Bowes Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 128.33 million shares, up from 126.23 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Pitney Bowes Inc in top ten holdings increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 27 Reduced: 69 Increased: 70 New Position: 47.

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp holds 7.17% of its portfolio in Pitney Bowes Inc. for 1.20 million shares. Lapides Asset Management Llc owns 1.16 million shares or 3.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Capital Management Corp Va has 1.77% invested in the company for 936,165 shares. The Connecticut-based Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc has invested 0.89% in the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P., a New York-based fund reported 729,840 shares.

More notable recent Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s why Pitney Bowes Inc.â€™s (NYSE:PBI) Returns On Capital Matters So Much – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Dividend Investors: Don’t Be Too Quick To Buy Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pitney Bowes +7% post Q2 results, reaffirmed FY2019 outlook – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pitney Bowes Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Did Pitney Bowes Inc.’s (NYSE:PBI) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Pitney Bowes Inc. offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement technology products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $627.12 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Small & Medium Business Solutions; Enterprise Business Solutions; and Digital Commerce Solutions. It has a 4.05 P/E ratio. The Small & Medium Business Solutions segment is involved in the sale, rental, financing, and servicing of mailing equipment, software, and supplies.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $26,637 activity.

The stock increased 7.43% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $3.47. About 4.58M shares traded or 47.86% up from the average. Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) has declined 53.50% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PBI News: 12/04/2018 – Prometic to Present New PBI-4050 Clinical Data From Alström Syndrome Phase 2 Trial at the International Liver Congress; 02/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes Cuts FY18 View To Adj EPS $1.15-Adj EPS $1.30; 14/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes to Host Innovation Summit; New Technologies and Solutions Attract Business Leaders from Around the World; 04/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes to Showcase Innovative Shipping and Mailing Solutions at National Postal Forum; 03/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes Re-engineers Desktop Mapping and Location Intelligence to Power Innovation; 06/03/2018 – PITNEY BOWES – CONCLUDED CONTINUED EXECUTION OF ITS “STRATEGIC PLAN, TRANSFORMATION INITIATIVES” CREATES MORE SHAREHOLDER VALUE THAN SELLING CO NOW; 02/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency Rev Growth of 11%-15%; 14/05/2018 – Anne Kenyon and Candace Mehalko of Pitney Bowes Recognized as CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel; 14/05/2018 – Anne Kenyon and Candace Mehalko of Pitney Bowes Recognized as CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel; 30/04/2018 – PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY PITNEY BOWES GLOBAL PRODUCTION MAIL UNIT

Investors sentiment increased to 2.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.50, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold IF Bancorp, Inc. shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 767,341 shares or 1.60% more from 755,277 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan has invested 0% of its portfolio in IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ). Seizert Cap Ptnrs Limited Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ). Firefly Value Prns L P owns 89,946 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Close Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.15% in IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) or 48,250 shares. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Gp has invested 0% in IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ). Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 10,395 shares. 1,800 are owned by Wells Fargo Mn. Blackrock holds 0% or 1,230 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 1 shares. Gendell Jeffrey L reported 0.23% of its portfolio in IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ). Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp invested 0% in IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ). Financial Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 2,197 shares. Maltese Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ). 15,400 were accumulated by Beese Fulmer Invest Mngmt.