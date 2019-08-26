IF Bancorp (IROQ) to pay $0.15 on Oct 18, 2019; Funds Transfer Has 0.93 Sentiment

Funds Transfer Inc (RELL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.16, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 14 institutional investors increased or started new positions, while 15 reduced and sold positions in Funds Transfer Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 5.75 million shares, up from 5.58 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Funds Transfer Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 11 Increased: 7 New Position: 7.

IF Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:IROQ) is expected to pay $0.15 on Oct 18, 2019. (NASDAQ:IROQ) shareholders before Sep 20, 2019 will receive the $0.15 dividend. IF Bancorp Inc’s current price of $21.70 translates into 0.69% yield. IF Bancorp Inc’s dividend has Sep 23, 2019 as record date. Aug 14, 2019 is the announcement. It closed at $21.7 lastly. It is up 2.66% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical IROQ News: 19/04/2018 – DJ IF Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IROQ); 26/04/2018 – Department Examining if Bank Pushed Participants in Low-Cost 401(k) Plans Into More Expensive IRAs; 06/03/2018 MONTE DEI PASCHI CEO SAYS TOO EARLY TO SAY IF BANK IS IN LINE WITH 2018 BUDGET; 30/04/2018 – IF Bancorp 3Q EPS 27c; 26/04/2018 – Department Also Probing if Bank’s Retirement-Plan Services Unit Pressed Customers to Buy In-House Funds

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $74.70 million. The companyÂ’s Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables, as well as power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products are used to control, switch, or amplify electrical power signals, as well as are used as display devices in alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets.

Perritt Capital Management Inc holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. for 192,400 shares. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc owns 50,600 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc has 0.08% invested in the company for 771,253 shares. The Us-based Ancora Advisors Llc has invested 0.06% in the stock. Granite Investment Partners Llc, a California-based fund reported 48,984 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.50, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 1 investors sold IF Bancorp, Inc. shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 767,341 shares or 1.60% more from 755,277 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beese Fulmer Investment Mgmt reported 15,400 shares stake. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada accumulated 1 shares. 48,250 were accumulated by Oppenheimer Close Limited Com. Vanguard Gru holds 103,391 shares. National Bank Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) for 2,197 shares. Wellington Management Grp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 57,080 shares. The New York-based Firefly Value Prtnrs Lp has invested 0.19% in IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ). Connecticut-based Gendell Jeffrey L has invested 0.23% in IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ). First Manhattan has invested 0% of its portfolio in IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0% or 10,395 shares. Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) for 1,230 shares. Maltese Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 325,174 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ). Seizert Cap Ptnrs Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ).

IF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding firm for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial solutions to individual and corporate clients. The company has market cap of $77.71 million. The firm offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts. It has a 25.59 P/E ratio. It also provides loans comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans, such as farm loans; home equity lines of credit; commercial business loans; and consumer loans consisting of automobile loans, as well as construction loans and land development loans.