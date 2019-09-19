IF Bancorp (IROQ) to pay $0.15 on Oct 18, 2019; 7 Analysts Are Bullish Starbucks (SBUX) Last Week

IF Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:IROQ) is expected to pay $0.15 on Oct 18, 2019. (NASDAQ:IROQ) shareholders before Sep 20, 2019 will receive the $0.15 dividend. IF Bancorp Inc’s current price of $22.15 translates into 0.68% yield. IF Bancorp Inc’s dividend has Sep 23, 2019 as record date. Aug 14, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $22.15. About 2,634 shares traded. IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) has risen 2.66% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical IROQ News: 30/04/2018 – IF Bancorp 3Q EPS 27c; 26/04/2018 – Department Examining if Bank Pushed Participants in Low-Cost 401(k) Plans Into More Expensive IRAs; 19/04/2018 – DJ IF Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IROQ); 06/03/2018 MONTE DEI PASCHI CEO SAYS TOO EARLY TO SAY IF BANK IS IN LINE WITH 2018 BUDGET; 26/04/2018 – Department Also Probing if Bank’s Retirement-Plan Services Unit Pressed Customers to Buy In-House Funds

Among 17 analysts covering Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Starbucks Corp has $11000 highest and $7000 lowest target. $90.18’s average target is -0.86% below currents $90.96 stock price. Starbucks Corp had 25 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, July 26 by Stifel Nicolaus. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, July 18 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 26. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) earned “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Friday, July 26. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Bank of America. Stephens maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, April 26 report. On Monday, July 29 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. UBS downgraded Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) rating on Monday, April 8. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $78 target. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by Oppenheimer. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $9000 target in Monday, May 6 report. See Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) latest ratings:

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Starbucks (SBUX) Up 4.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on August 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Starbucks -4% amid sector pressure, SEC inquiry report – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Starbucks’ New Board Members Make Strategic Sense – The Motley Fool” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Starbucks -3% after guidance update – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

The stock increased 0.23% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $90.96. About 4.34 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 15/04/2018 – Starbucks C.E.O. Apologizes After Arrests of 2 Black Men; 29/03/2018 – CALIFORNIA JUDGE RULES AGAINST STARBUCKS, OTHER COFFEE COMPANIES IN CANCER WARNING LABEL LAWSUIT; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks is making changes following outrage over the arrest of two black men at one of its cafes in Philadelphia last week; 11/05/2018 – Starbucks Restrooms Now Open to All as Coffee Chain Makes Amends; 29/05/2018 – Pret A Manger sold for $2 bln to Germany’s deal-hungry Reimann family; 02/05/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: 2 black men arrested at Starbucks reach settlement with city for symbolic $1 each and promise from; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS SEES FY18 TAX RATE 25%; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS COMMENTS AT ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 07/05/2018 – Nestle to pay $7.15 bln to Starbucks to jump-start coffee business; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE/STARBUCKS PACT EXCLUDES READY-TO-DRINK COFFEE,TEA, JUICE

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company has market cap of $108.88 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. It has a 32.52 P/E ratio. The Company’s stores offer coffee and tea beverages, packaged roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, juices, and bottled water; an assortment of fresh food and snack offerings; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items, as well as beverage-making equipment and accessories.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.25, from 2.5 in 2019Q1.

More notable recent IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “5 Stocks To Watch For September 16, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “IF Bancorp Inc (IROQ) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “If Bancorp (IROQ) Increases Stock Repurchase Program to 320K Shares – StreetInsider.com” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “IF Bancorp, Inc. Announces Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2019 – Business Wire” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq and the Iraq Stock Exchange Signs New Market Technology Agreement – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.