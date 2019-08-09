IF Bancorp Inc. (IROQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in IF Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) and OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). The two are both Savings & Loans companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IF Bancorp Inc. 21 3.55 N/A 0.85 25.06 OceanFirst Financial Corp. 25 3.95 N/A 1.75 13.91

In table 1 we can see IF Bancorp Inc. and OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. OceanFirst Financial Corp. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than IF Bancorp Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. IF Bancorp Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than OceanFirst Financial Corp., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents IF Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) and OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IF Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 3.8% 0.5% OceanFirst Financial Corp. 0.00% 8.3% 1.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.38 beta indicates that IF Bancorp Inc. is 62.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. From a competition point of view, OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 0.73 beta which is 27.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for IF Bancorp Inc. and OceanFirst Financial Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IF Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 OceanFirst Financial Corp. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of OceanFirst Financial Corp. is $26.5, which is potential 19.53% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both IF Bancorp Inc. and OceanFirst Financial Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 27.9% and 70.3% respectively. 0.2% are IF Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 1.8% are OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IF Bancorp Inc. -2.3% 1.39% 6.27% 2.66% 2.66% 5.37% OceanFirst Financial Corp. -5.43% -2.24% -2.17% 1.46% -16.75% 8.4%

For the past year IF Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than OceanFirst Financial Corp.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors OceanFirst Financial Corp. beats IF Bancorp Inc.

IF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial solutions to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts. It also provides loans comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans, such as farm loans; home equity lines of credit; commercial business loans; and consumer loans consisting of automobile loans, as well as construction loans and land development loans. In addition, the company sells property and casualty insurance, as well as offers annuities; mutual funds; individual and group retirement plans; life, disability, and health insurance; individual securities; managed accounts; and other financial services. Further, it offers ATM, online banking, mobile banking, ACH origination, remote deposit capture, and telephone banking services. the company operates through a network of six full-service banking offices located in the municipalities of Watseka, Danville, Clifton, Hoopeston, Savoy, and Bourbonnais, Illinois; and a loan production and wealth management office in Osage Beach, Missouri. IF Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Watseka, Illinois.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank that provides a range of community banking services to retail, government, and business customers. The company accepts deposit products, such as money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits. Its loan products include fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family residences; commercial real estate, commercial and residential construction, multi-family mortgage, and land loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, overdraft line of credit, and loans on savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, and lines of credit. The company also invests in mortgage-backed securities, securities issued by the U.S. Government and agencies, corporate securities, and other investments. In addition, it offers bankcard and wealth management services; and sells alternative investment products, including mutual funds, annuities, and life insurance products. The company operates through an administrative/branch office in Toms River, New Jersey; and 60 additional branch offices and 2 deposit production facilities in Central and Southern New Jersey. OceanFirst Financial Corp. was founded in 1902 and is based in Toms River, New Jersey.