IF Bancorp Inc. (IROQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With HopFed Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HFBC)

Both IF Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) and HopFed Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HFBC) are Savings & Loans companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IF Bancorp Inc. 21 3.59 N/A 0.85 25.06 HopFed Bancorp Inc. 20 0.00 N/A 0.83 23.56

In table 1 we can see IF Bancorp Inc. and HopFed Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. HopFed Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than IF Bancorp Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. IF Bancorp Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than HopFed Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has IF Bancorp Inc. and HopFed Bancorp Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IF Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 3.8% 0.5% HopFed Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 0.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.38 beta means IF Bancorp Inc.’s volatility is 62.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, HopFed Bancorp Inc. has beta of 0.93 which is 7.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

IF Bancorp Inc. and HopFed Bancorp Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 27.9% and 50.5%. 0.2% are IF Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 19.4% of HopFed Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IF Bancorp Inc. -2.3% 1.39% 6.27% 2.66% 2.66% 5.37% HopFed Bancorp Inc. 0.1% 0.36% 0.51% 0.31% 19.89% 46.95%

For the past year IF Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than HopFed Bancorp Inc.

Summary

IF Bancorp Inc. beats HopFed Bancorp Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

IF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial solutions to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts. It also provides loans comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans, such as farm loans; home equity lines of credit; commercial business loans; and consumer loans consisting of automobile loans, as well as construction loans and land development loans. In addition, the company sells property and casualty insurance, as well as offers annuities; mutual funds; individual and group retirement plans; life, disability, and health insurance; individual securities; managed accounts; and other financial services. Further, it offers ATM, online banking, mobile banking, ACH origination, remote deposit capture, and telephone banking services. the company operates through a network of six full-service banking offices located in the municipalities of Watseka, Danville, Clifton, Hoopeston, Savoy, and Bourbonnais, Illinois; and a loan production and wealth management office in Osage Beach, Missouri. IF Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Watseka, Illinois.

HopFed Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank USA, Inc. that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including money market accounts, passbook savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and interest-bearing demand deposits and time deposits. The company also offers various loans comprising one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential and non-residential real estate loans, construction loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and loans secured by savings deposits, as well as automobile loans, home equity loans, and home improvement loans. In addition, it owns a low income senior citizen housing facility that offers apartments for rent in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Further, the company invests in the U.S. government agency securities, municipal and corporate bonds, collateralized mortgages obligations, and mortgage-backed securities. It operates through a network of 18 branch offices located in Middle Tennessee and Western Kentucky. HopFed Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.