IF Bancorp Inc. (IROQ) and United Financial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting IF Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) and United Financial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Savings & Loans companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IF Bancorp Inc. 22 0.00 2.11M 0.85 25.06 United Financial Bancorp Inc. 13 1.37 44.73M 0.74 19.33

Table 1 demonstrates IF Bancorp Inc. and United Financial Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. United Financial Bancorp Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than IF Bancorp Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. IF Bancorp Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than United Financial Bancorp Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows IF Bancorp Inc. and United Financial Bancorp Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IF Bancorp Inc. 9,736,963.54% 3.8% 0.5% United Financial Bancorp Inc. 340,410,958.90% 8.4% 0.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.38 beta means IF Bancorp Inc.’s volatility is 62.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, United Financial Bancorp Inc.’s 35.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.65 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 27.9% of IF Bancorp Inc. shares and 69% of United Financial Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of IF Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, United Financial Bancorp Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IF Bancorp Inc. -2.3% 1.39% 6.27% 2.66% 2.66% 5.37% United Financial Bancorp Inc. -0.69% 1.85% 8.14% -2.12% -17.92% -2.45%

For the past year IF Bancorp Inc. had bullish trend while United Financial Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

IF Bancorp Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors United Financial Bancorp Inc.

IF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial solutions to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts. It also provides loans comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans, such as farm loans; home equity lines of credit; commercial business loans; and consumer loans consisting of automobile loans, as well as construction loans and land development loans. In addition, the company sells property and casualty insurance, as well as offers annuities; mutual funds; individual and group retirement plans; life, disability, and health insurance; individual securities; managed accounts; and other financial services. Further, it offers ATM, online banking, mobile banking, ACH origination, remote deposit capture, and telephone banking services. the company operates through a network of six full-service banking offices located in the municipalities of Watseka, Danville, Clifton, Hoopeston, Savoy, and Bourbonnais, Illinois; and a loan production and wealth management office in Osage Beach, Missouri. IF Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Watseka, Illinois.