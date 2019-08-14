IF Bancorp Inc. (IROQ) and First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF) Contrasting side by side

IF Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) and First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF) are two firms in the Savings & Loans that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IF Bancorp Inc. 21 3.59 N/A 0.85 25.06 First Defiance Financial Corp. 29 3.51 N/A 2.26 12.71

Table 1 demonstrates IF Bancorp Inc. and First Defiance Financial Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. First Defiance Financial Corp. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than IF Bancorp Inc. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. IF Bancorp Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IF Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 3.8% 0.5% First Defiance Financial Corp. 0.00% 11.7% 1.5%

Risk and Volatility

IF Bancorp Inc. has a beta of 0.38 and its 62.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, First Defiance Financial Corp. has beta of 0.95 which is 5.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

IF Bancorp Inc. and First Defiance Financial Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27.9% and 65.1%. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of IF Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.1% of First Defiance Financial Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IF Bancorp Inc. -2.3% 1.39% 6.27% 2.66% 2.66% 5.37% First Defiance Financial Corp. 1.27% 0.63% -2.35% 2.28% -10.95% 17.18%

For the past year IF Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than First Defiance Financial Corp.

Summary

First Defiance Financial Corp. beats IF Bancorp Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

IF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial solutions to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts. It also provides loans comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans, such as farm loans; home equity lines of credit; commercial business loans; and consumer loans consisting of automobile loans, as well as construction loans and land development loans. In addition, the company sells property and casualty insurance, as well as offers annuities; mutual funds; individual and group retirement plans; life, disability, and health insurance; individual securities; managed accounts; and other financial services. Further, it offers ATM, online banking, mobile banking, ACH origination, remote deposit capture, and telephone banking services. the company operates through a network of six full-service banking offices located in the municipalities of Watseka, Danville, Clifton, Hoopeston, Savoy, and Bourbonnais, Illinois; and a loan production and wealth management office in Osage Beach, Missouri. IF Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Watseka, Illinois.