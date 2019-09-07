IF Bancorp Inc. (IROQ) and First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF) Comparing side by side

IF Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) and First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF), both competing one another are Savings & Loans companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IF Bancorp Inc. 21 3.57 N/A 0.85 25.06 First Defiance Financial Corp. 29 3.44 N/A 2.26 12.71

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of IF Bancorp Inc. and First Defiance Financial Corp. First Defiance Financial Corp. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than IF Bancorp Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. IF Bancorp Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than First Defiance Financial Corp., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us IF Bancorp Inc. and First Defiance Financial Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IF Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 3.8% 0.5% First Defiance Financial Corp. 0.00% 11.7% 1.5%

Volatility and Risk

IF Bancorp Inc. has a 0.38 beta, while its volatility is 62.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. First Defiance Financial Corp. on the other hand, has 0.95 beta which makes it 5.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 27.9% of IF Bancorp Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 65.1% of First Defiance Financial Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.2% of IF Bancorp Inc. shares. Competitively, First Defiance Financial Corp. has 2.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IF Bancorp Inc. -2.3% 1.39% 6.27% 2.66% 2.66% 5.37% First Defiance Financial Corp. 1.27% 0.63% -2.35% 2.28% -10.95% 17.18%

For the past year IF Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than First Defiance Financial Corp.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors First Defiance Financial Corp. beats IF Bancorp Inc.

IF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial solutions to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts. It also provides loans comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans, such as farm loans; home equity lines of credit; commercial business loans; and consumer loans consisting of automobile loans, as well as construction loans and land development loans. In addition, the company sells property and casualty insurance, as well as offers annuities; mutual funds; individual and group retirement plans; life, disability, and health insurance; individual securities; managed accounts; and other financial services. Further, it offers ATM, online banking, mobile banking, ACH origination, remote deposit capture, and telephone banking services. the company operates through a network of six full-service banking offices located in the municipalities of Watseka, Danville, Clifton, Hoopeston, Savoy, and Bourbonnais, Illinois; and a loan production and wealth management office in Osage Beach, Missouri. IF Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Watseka, Illinois.