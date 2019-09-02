IES Holdings Inc. (IESC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

IES Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) and Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE:PWR) have been rivals in the General Contractors for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IES Holdings Inc. 18 0.38 N/A 1.19 15.18 Quanta Services Inc. 37 0.40 N/A 2.45 15.29

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of IES Holdings Inc. and Quanta Services Inc. Quanta Services Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than IES Holdings Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. IES Holdings Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Quanta Services Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents IES Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) and Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE:PWR)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IES Holdings Inc. 0.00% 11.5% 6.2% Quanta Services Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 5.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.56 beta indicates that IES Holdings Inc. is 44.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Quanta Services Inc.’s 16.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.16 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of IES Holdings Inc. is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 1.6. Meanwhile, Quanta Services Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 while its Quick Ratio is 2. Quanta Services Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than IES Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

IES Holdings Inc. and Quanta Services Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IES Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Quanta Services Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Quanta Services Inc.’s potential upside is 40.12% and its average target price is $47.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both IES Holdings Inc. and Quanta Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 79.6% and 92.6% respectively. Insiders held 3.4% of IES Holdings Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.2% of Quanta Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IES Holdings Inc. -1.31% -3.87% 3.78% 8.83% 3.78% 16.46% Quanta Services Inc. -2.32% -4.25% -7.4% 6.37% 12.44% 24.32%

For the past year IES Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Quanta Services Inc.

Summary

Quanta Services Inc. beats IES Holdings Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

IES Holdings, Inc. engages in communications, residential, commercial and industrial, and infrastructure solutions businesses in the United States. The companyÂ’s Communications segment provides network infrastructure services for data centers and other mission critical environments. This segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure for financial, medical, hospitality, government, high-tech manufacturing, educational, and information technology industries; and designs and installs audio/visual, telephone, fire, wireless access, and intrusion alarm systems; and designs/builds, services, and maintains data network systems. Its Residential segment offers electrical installation services to single-family housing and multi-family apartment complexes; and cable television cabling installation services to residential and light commercial applications, as well as installs residential solar power for new construction and existing residences. The companyÂ’s Commercial & Industrial segment provides electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities. Its Infrastructure Solutions segment maintains and repairs alternating and direct current electric motors and generators, and power generating and distribution equipment; manufactures, remanufactures, and repairs industrial lifting magnets; maintains and repairs railroad main and auxiliary generators, main alternators, and traction motors; and manufactures electro mechanical components used in power distribution. The company was formerly known as Integrated Electrical Services, Inc. and changed its name to IES Holdings, Inc. in May 2016. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Quanta Services, Inc. provides specialty contracting services to the electric power, and oil and gas industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment provides network solutions comprising design, installation, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as other engineering and technical services. It also provides emergency restoration services, including the repair of infrastructure. In addition, this segment designs, installs, and maintains renewable energy generation facilities comprising solar, wind, and various types of natural gas generation facilities, as well as related switchyards and transmission infrastructure; constructs electric power generation facilities; and designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring. Further, it installs traffic networks; cable and control systems for light rail lines; and ancillary telecommunication infrastructure services. Its Oil and Gas Infrastructure Services segment provides network solutions to customers involved in the development and transportation of natural gas, oil, and other pipeline products. Its services include the design, installation, repair, and maintenance of pipeline transmission and distribution systems, gathering systems, production systems, storage systems, and compressor and pump stations, as well as related trenching, directional boring, and automatic welding services. This segment also provides pipeline protection, integrity testing, rehabilitation and replacement, and fabrication of pipeline support systems and related structures and facilities; and infrastructure services for the offshore and inland water energy markets. In addition, it designs, installs, and maintains fueling systems, as well as water and sewer infrastructure. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.