IES Holdings, Inc. (IESC) At $19.07 Forms Top; Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Has Lowered Raymond James Financial (RJF) Position

IES Holdings, Inc. (IESC) formed multiple top with $19.83 target or 4.00% above today’s $19.07 share price. IES Holdings, Inc. (IESC) has $407.39M valuation. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $19.07. About 2,535 shares traded. IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) has risen 3.78% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical IESC News: 04/05/2018 – IES Holdings 2Q Rev $206M; 05/04/2018 REG-VINCI : VINCI ENERGIES ACQUIRES WAH LOON ENGINEERING, A SINGAPORE LEADING COMPANY PROVIDING INTEGRATED ELECTRICAL AND MECHANICAL ENGINEERING SERVICES; 06/04/2018 – IES HOLDINGS INC – UNIT HAS ACQUIRED AZIMUTH COMMUNICATIONS; 04/05/2018 – IES Holdings 2Q Adj EPS 16c; 24/04/2018 – Integrated Electrical Short-Interest Ratio Up 202% to 24 Days; 04/05/2018 – IES HOLDINGS INC – BACKLOG OF APPROXIMATELY $343 MLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 04/05/2018 – IES Holdings 2Q EPS 11c; 21/04/2018 – DJ IES Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IESC); 06/04/2018 – IES Holdings Acquires Azimuth Communications

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc decreased Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) stake by 7.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc sold 15,578 shares as Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF)’s stock declined 9.87%. The Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc holds 203,322 shares with $16.35M value, down from 218,900 last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc now has $10.97B valuation. The stock increased 1.99% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $77.49. About 148,692 shares traded. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.35% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.35% the S&P500.

Analysts await Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 18.45% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.68 per share. RJF’s profit will be $281.59M for 9.73 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual earnings per share reported by Raymond James Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.56% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold RJF shares while 150 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 94.48 million shares or 2.82% less from 97.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pillar Pacific Mngmt Limited Company holds 3,033 shares. Blackrock holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) for 8.37M shares. Massachusetts Financial Svcs Ma reported 951,063 shares stake. Balyasny Asset has invested 0.58% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Adage Partners Group Lc stated it has 0.04% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Fifth Third National Bank & Trust holds 17,008 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lord Abbett Company Llc has 0.1% invested in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Intrust National Bank Na stated it has 0.16% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 168 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Com reported 16,048 shares. Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership owns 34,556 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Tru Fund owns 2,524 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Fisher Asset Limited Liability stated it has 1.36 million shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Brandywine Global Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 108,049 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.