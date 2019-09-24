IES Holdings Inc. (IESC) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting IES Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are General Contractors companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.6% of IES Holdings Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.02% of all General Contractors’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand IES Holdings Inc. has 3.4% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 2.54% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has IES Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IES Holdings Inc. 0.00% 11.50% 6.20% Industry Average 3.37% 12.23% 5.85%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares IES Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio IES Holdings Inc. N/A 18 15.18 Industry Average 165.20M 4.91B 15.69

IES Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio IES Holdings Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for IES Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IES Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.33 2.83

As a group, General Contractors companies have a potential upside of 34.91%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of IES Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IES Holdings Inc. -1.31% -3.87% 3.78% 8.83% 3.78% 16.46% Industry Average 0.00% 0.00% 2.73% 16.06% 9.06% 27.60%

For the past year IES Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than IES Holdings Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of IES Holdings Inc. are 1.6 and 1.5. Competitively, IES Holdings Inc.’s competitors have 1.68 and 1.63 for Current and Quick Ratio. IES Holdings Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than IES Holdings Inc.

Risk and Volatility

IES Holdings Inc. has a beta of 0.56 and its 44.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, IES Holdings Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.00 which is 0.20% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

IES Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

IES Holdings Inc.’s competitors beat on 7 of the 6 factors IES Holdings Inc.

IES Holdings, Inc. engages in communications, residential, commercial and industrial, and infrastructure solutions businesses in the United States. The companyÂ’s Communications segment provides network infrastructure services for data centers and other mission critical environments. This segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure for financial, medical, hospitality, government, high-tech manufacturing, educational, and information technology industries; and designs and installs audio/visual, telephone, fire, wireless access, and intrusion alarm systems; and designs/builds, services, and maintains data network systems. Its Residential segment offers electrical installation services to single-family housing and multi-family apartment complexes; and cable television cabling installation services to residential and light commercial applications, as well as installs residential solar power for new construction and existing residences. The companyÂ’s Commercial & Industrial segment provides electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities. Its Infrastructure Solutions segment maintains and repairs alternating and direct current electric motors and generators, and power generating and distribution equipment; manufactures, remanufactures, and repairs industrial lifting magnets; maintains and repairs railroad main and auxiliary generators, main alternators, and traction motors; and manufactures electro mechanical components used in power distribution. The company was formerly known as Integrated Electrical Services, Inc. and changed its name to IES Holdings, Inc. in May 2016. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.