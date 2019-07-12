IEC Electronics Corp. (IEC) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Printed Circuit Boards company, IEC Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.4% of IEC Electronics Corp.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.94% of all Printed Circuit Boards’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of IEC Electronics Corp. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.25% of all Printed Circuit Boards companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has IEC Electronics Corp. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IEC Electronics Corp. 0.00% 48.90% 13.00% Industry Average 1.90% 17.09% 6.13%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares IEC Electronics Corp. and its peers’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio IEC Electronics Corp. N/A 7 5.75 Industry Average 78.45M 4.12B 17.87

IEC Electronics Corp. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio IEC Electronics Corp. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for IEC Electronics Corp. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IEC Electronics Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 2.00 2.25

As a group, Printed Circuit Boards companies have a potential upside of -2.98%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of IEC Electronics Corp. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IEC Electronics Corp. 3.62% -1.35% -22.59% 27.52% 26.05% 15.03% Industry Average 6.86% 11.38% 2.17% 13.36% 18.47% 17.43%

For the past year IEC Electronics Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

IEC Electronics Corp. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, IEC Electronics Corp.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.61 and has 0.99 Quick Ratio. IEC Electronics Corp.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than IEC Electronics Corp.

Risk & Volatility

IEC Electronics Corp. is 35.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.65. Competitively, IEC Electronics Corp.’s rivals are 6.27% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.94 beta.

Dividends

IEC Electronics Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

IEC Electronics Corp.’s rivals beat IEC Electronics Corp. on 7 of the 6 factors.

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic contract manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of complex products that require a sophisticated level of manufacturing. The company manufactures a range of assemblies that are incorporated into various products, such as aerospace and defense systems, medical devices, industrial equipment, and transportation products. It serves aerospace, medical, industrial, and defense sectors through a direct sales force, as well as through a network of manufacturerÂ’s representatives. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Newark, New York.