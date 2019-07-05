IDT (IDT) Reaches $11.13 52-Week High; Trb Advisors LP Boosted Union Pacific (UNP) Stake

The stock of IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT) hit a new 52-week high and has $11.80 target or 6.00% above today’s $11.13 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $292.49M company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 5 by Barchart.com. If the $11.80 price target is reached, the company will be worth $17.55 million more. The stock increased 2.96% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $11.13. About 88,615 shares traded. IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT) has risen 38.97% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.54% the S&P500. Some Historical IDT News: 08/03/2018 – IDT CORP – QTRLY REVENUE OF $395.9 MLN COMPARED TO $367.6 MLN; 08/03/2018 – IDT CORP – SPIN-OFF OF RAFAEL HOLDINGS TO IDT STOCKHOLDERS HAS BEEN SCHEDULED FOR ON OR ABOUT MARCH 26; 22/03/2018 – IDT INTL FY LOSS HK$85.7 MILLION; 13/04/2018 – IDT – REDUCTION OF EMPLOYEE BASE WILL BE MAINLY IN CORE TELECOM DIVISION, AT CORPORATE LEVEL, AND WILL SPAN ACROSS CO’S GEOGRAPHIC LOCATIONS; 22/03/2018 – IDT INTL FY REVENUE HK$516.6 MILLION; 21/03/2018 – IDT INTERNATIONAL LTD 0167.HK – PROVISION FOR DOUBTFUL DEBTS IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE EXPECTED NET LOSS OF GROUP FOR FY2017; 15/05/2018 – NRS Launches Program to Help Bodega Owners Re-Design Stores for Success; 13/04/2018 – IDT – COMMENCED IMPLEMENTATION OF INTERNAL RESTRUCTURING THAT IS EXPECTED TO RESULT IN REDUCTION OF GLOBAL EMPLOYEE BASE BY APPROXIMATELY 11%; 28/05/2018 – IDT AUSTRALIA -WARNING LETTER HIGHLIGHTED CONCERNS ABOUT CO’S QUALITY SYSTEM’S ABILITY TO ENSURE INTEGRITY OF DATA TO SUPPORT MANUFACTURE OF PRODUCTS; 04/04/2018 – ANI Acquires 23 ANDAs from IDT Australia, Ltd

Trb Advisors Lp increased Union Pacific Corp (UNP) stake by 280% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Trb Advisors Lp acquired 56,000 shares as Union Pacific Corp (UNP)’s stock rose 2.90%. The Trb Advisors Lp holds 76,000 shares with $12.71M value, up from 20,000 last quarter. Union Pacific Corp now has $119.98B valuation. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $170.07. About 2.33M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific: Well Positioned to Benefit From Another Year of Positive Volume Growth, Solid Core Pricing Gains; 06/03/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific CEO ‘Confident’ in Productivity Plans (Video); 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Adds C&J. Energy Services Inc., Exits Union Pacific: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 08:23 AM; 22/03/2018 – OCEAN NETWORK EXPRESS SELECTS UNP AS WESTERN U.S. RAIL PROVIDER; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 05/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $450M IN TEXAS TRANSPORTATION IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS OPERATIONAL HEADWINDS TO CONTINUE IN 2Q

Among 9 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Union Pacific had 15 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was downgraded by Loop Capital Markets to “Hold”. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 4 report. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $201 target in Monday, April 22 report. Cowen & Co upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, January 8 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 12 report. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, January 8. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, June 13. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, January 8 by Seaport Global. The rating was upgraded by Scotia Capital on Tuesday, January 8 to “Outperform”.

IDT Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates primarily in the telecommunications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $292.49 million. It operates in two divisions, Telecom Platform Services and Consumer Phone Services. It has a 26.13 P/E ratio. The Telecom Platform Services segment offers retail telecommunications, including international long-distance calling products; payment offerings, such as international and domestic airtime top-up, and international money transfer through its Boss Revolution platform; wholesale international long distance traffic termination; and hosted platform solutions comprising customized communications services that leverage its proprietary networks, platforms, and technology to cable companies and other service providers.

