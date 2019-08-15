IDT Corporation (IDT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cable One Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT) and Cable One Inc. (NYSE:CABO) are two firms in the Diversified Communication Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDT Corporation 8 0.16 N/A 0.43 23.85 Cable One Inc. 1,068 6.46 N/A 28.46 42.75

Table 1 demonstrates IDT Corporation and Cable One Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Cable One Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than IDT Corporation. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. IDT Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Cable One Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDT Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Cable One Inc. 0.00% 21.7% 6.9%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for IDT Corporation and Cable One Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IDT Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Cable One Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Cable One Inc.’s average price target is $1138.33, while its potential downside is -8.72%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 43.44% of IDT Corporation shares and 79% of Cable One Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 22.65% of IDT Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 1% are Cable One Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IDT Corporation -5.58% -5.75% 39.75% 43.5% 95.38% 64.14% Cable One Inc. 0.63% 3.04% 16.36% 42.03% 68.63% 48.37%

For the past year IDT Corporation was more bullish than Cable One Inc.

Summary

Cable One Inc. beats on 11 of the 11 factors IDT Corporation.

IDT Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates primarily in the telecommunications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Telecom Platform Services and Consumer Phone Services. The Telecom Platform Services segment offers retail telecommunications, including international long-distance calling products; payment offerings, such as international and domestic airtime top-up, and international money transfer through its Boss Revolution platform; wholesale international long distance traffic termination; and hosted platform solutions comprising customized communications services that leverage its proprietary networks, platforms, and technology to cable companies and other service providers. This segment also provides traditional disposable prepaid calling cards under the IDT brand and private labels. The Consumer Phone Services segment provides long distance phone services to residential and business customers, as well as local and long distance bundled phone services. The company is also involved in real estate holdings and other businesses. IDT Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

Cable One, Inc. owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers video services comprising basic video services that consist of local networks, local community programming, and other channels; and digital video services covering national and regional cable networks, premium channels, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls. It also provides data services, as well as operates home.cableone.net, an Internet portal, which provides multiple e-mail addresses. In addition, the company offers voice services, including unlimited local and long-distance calling, voicemail, call waiting, three-way calling, caller ID, anonymous call rejection, and other features; and international calling by the minute services. Further, it sells advertising time on programmersÂ’ channels; produces television commercials for programmersÂ’ channels; and sells advertising space on cable network Websites. The company serves residential and commercial subscribers in 19 Western, Midwestern, and Southern states of the United States of America. As of December 31, 2016, it provided service to 513,908 data customers; 320,246 video customers; and 115,811 voice customers. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.