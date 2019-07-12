IDT Corporation (IDT)’s Financial Results Comparing With B Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:BCOM)

Both IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT) and B Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:BCOM) are Diversified Communication Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDT Corporation 7 0.21 N/A 0.14 51.48 B Communications Ltd 3 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00

Demonstrates IDT Corporation and B Communications Ltd earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT) and B Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:BCOM)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDT Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% B Communications Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both IDT Corporation and B Communications Ltd are owned by institutional investors at 43.44% and 0% respectively. IDT Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 22.65%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IDT Corporation 0.27% 6.72% 7.34% -7% 38.97% 18.09% B Communications Ltd -4.79% -5.79% -60.75% -79.71% -89.25% -69.82%

For the past year IDT Corporation has 18.09% stronger performance while B Communications Ltd has -69.82% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors IDT Corporation beats B Communications Ltd.

IDT Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates primarily in the telecommunications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Telecom Platform Services and Consumer Phone Services. The Telecom Platform Services segment offers retail telecommunications, including international long-distance calling products; payment offerings, such as international and domestic airtime top-up, and international money transfer through its Boss Revolution platform; wholesale international long distance traffic termination; and hosted platform solutions comprising customized communications services that leverage its proprietary networks, platforms, and technology to cable companies and other service providers. This segment also provides traditional disposable prepaid calling cards under the IDT brand and private labels. The Consumer Phone Services segment provides long distance phone services to residential and business customers, as well as local and long distance bundled phone services. The company is also involved in real estate holdings and other businesses. IDT Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

B Communications Ltd. provides various communications services for business and private customers in Israel. The company offers fixed-line telephony, fixed-line broadband Internet infrastructure access, Internet service provider, cellular telephony, international telephony, international and domestic data transfer and network, information and communication technology, pay television, multi-channel television, television and radio broadcasts, satellite broadcasts, and customer call center services, as well as other communications infrastructures and services. It is also involved in the maintenance and development of communications infrastructures; provision of communications services to other communications providers; and supply and maintenance of equipment on customer premises, such as network end point services. The company was formerly known as 012 Smile.Communications Ltd. and changed its name to B Communications Ltd. in March 2010. B Communications Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is based in Ramat Gan, Israel. B Communications Ltd. is a subsidiary of Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd.