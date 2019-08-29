IDT Corporation (IDT) and Cable One Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Comparing side by side

IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT) and Cable One Inc. (NYSE:CABO) compete against each other in the Diversified Communication Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDT Corporation 8 0.16 N/A 0.43 23.85 Cable One Inc. 1,097 6.66 N/A 28.46 42.75

Table 1 highlights IDT Corporation and Cable One Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Cable One Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to IDT Corporation. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. IDT Corporation is presently more affordable than Cable One Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of IDT Corporation and Cable One Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDT Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Cable One Inc. 0.00% 21.7% 6.9%

Analyst Ratings

IDT Corporation and Cable One Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IDT Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Cable One Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Cable One Inc.’s potential downside is -10.65% and its consensus price target is $1150.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

IDT Corporation and Cable One Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 43.44% and 79%. About 22.65% of IDT Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Cable One Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IDT Corporation -5.58% -5.75% 39.75% 43.5% 95.38% 64.14% Cable One Inc. 0.63% 3.04% 16.36% 42.03% 68.63% 48.37%

For the past year IDT Corporation has stronger performance than Cable One Inc.

Summary

Cable One Inc. beats IDT Corporation on 11 of the 11 factors.

IDT Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates primarily in the telecommunications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Telecom Platform Services and Consumer Phone Services. The Telecom Platform Services segment offers retail telecommunications, including international long-distance calling products; payment offerings, such as international and domestic airtime top-up, and international money transfer through its Boss Revolution platform; wholesale international long distance traffic termination; and hosted platform solutions comprising customized communications services that leverage its proprietary networks, platforms, and technology to cable companies and other service providers. This segment also provides traditional disposable prepaid calling cards under the IDT brand and private labels. The Consumer Phone Services segment provides long distance phone services to residential and business customers, as well as local and long distance bundled phone services. The company is also involved in real estate holdings and other businesses. IDT Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

Cable One, Inc. owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers video services comprising basic video services that consist of local networks, local community programming, and other channels; and digital video services covering national and regional cable networks, premium channels, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls. It also provides data services, as well as operates home.cableone.net, an Internet portal, which provides multiple e-mail addresses. In addition, the company offers voice services, including unlimited local and long-distance calling, voicemail, call waiting, three-way calling, caller ID, anonymous call rejection, and other features; and international calling by the minute services. Further, it sells advertising time on programmersÂ’ channels; produces television commercials for programmersÂ’ channels; and sells advertising space on cable network Websites. The company serves residential and commercial subscribers in 19 Western, Midwestern, and Southern states of the United States of America. As of December 31, 2016, it provided service to 513,908 data customers; 320,246 video customers; and 115,811 voice customers. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.