Idexx Labs (IDXX) Stock Value Rose While Harvey Investment Co Has Cut Position; As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Share Price Rose, Hugh Johnson Advisors Lifted Holding

Harvey Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 4.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc sold 3,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 80,875 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.08M, down from 84,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $5.13 during the last trading session, reaching $280.91. About 279,870 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $538M; 26/03/2018 IDEXX Launches SDMA in the Point of Care in the United Kingdom and Ireland with IDEXX Catalyst® SDMA Test; 15/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES – REDUCED BOARD SIZE TO EIGHT & SIZE OF CLASS l TO TWO MEMBERS, EFFECTIVE UPON WILLIAM END’S RETIREMENT FROM BOARD – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Idexx Labs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.205 BLN TO $2.245 BLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.12, REV VIEW $2.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS BOOSTS 2018 EPS OUTLOOK RANGE BY 2C TO $4.06 – $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Net $89.5M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $537.7M, EST. $524.8M

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 61.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc bought 3,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 9,357 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $974,000, up from 5,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $293.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $117.25. About 6.60 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most Impossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 10/04/2018 – India Tissue & Hygiene Market 2018-2023 – Procter & Gamble Home Products Account for Around 55% of the Market Share – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – PACIFIC GREEN TECH. PGTK PG MARINE AGREES TO 7 UNITS W/ UNION; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From PG Electroplast Ltd; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-P&G to plough $50 mln in Russian plants in 2018; 02/05/2018 – Herbal Essences Recognizes Women Living Life, While Making A Life, As Unstoppable Forces of Nature; 19/04/2018 – Jeanne Whalen: SCOOP: P&G to spend $4.2 bn to buy German Merck’s consumer-health unit, which sells vitamins & other OTC items

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $324.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 42,115 shares to 3,965 shares, valued at $433,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Electric Power Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 40,096 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,382 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co Disney (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Limited Liability stated it has 2.91 million shares. Maine-based Davis R M Inc has invested 0.39% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life Financial has invested 0.1% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Guardian Management owns 2.24% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 24,835 shares. Stevens First Principles Inv Advsr holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 683 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 1.28% or 3.36M shares in its portfolio. Atria Ltd Liability invested 0.41% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Indiana owns 1.12% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 20,847 shares. Wallace Capital Management Incorporated invested in 27,257 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas Inc invested in 133,440 shares. Osher Van De Voorde Invest Management owns 3,095 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Smith Salley & Assoc reported 2.23% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Inv Counsel holds 40,449 shares. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership stated it has 0% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). New England Rech And Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.97% or 13,851 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,904 activity.