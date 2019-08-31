Idexx Labs (IDXX) Stock Value Rose While Biondo Investment Advisors Has Lowered Position; Birchview Capital LP Trimmed Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Holding by $390,000 as Stock Declined

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 6.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc sold 4,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 60,041 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.43M, down from 64,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $289.74. About 240,823 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500.

Birchview Capital Lp decreased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 29.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birchview Capital Lp sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.31% . The institutional investor held 24,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $954,000, down from 34,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birchview Capital Lp who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $717.85 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $13.5. About 250,934 shares traded. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 60.20% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.05; 08/05/2018 – ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS EXPANDS T-CELL IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics: Cash, Cash Equivalents and Short-Term Investments $407.3 Million as of March 31; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Collaboration With Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; 07/05/2018 – Genentech R&D leader Dietmar Berger moves to Atara Bio, heading up off-the-shelf T cell work; 14/05/2018 – Rounds Report: Omeros Rallied While The Stellar FDA Due Diligence To Help Atara; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics 1Q Loss $41.4M; 07/05/2018 – #3 Genentech R&D leader Dietmar Berger moves to Atara Bio, heading up off-the-shelf T cell work @BrittanyMeiling; 01/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands Commercial Leadership Team with the Appointment of Manuela Maronati as General Manager, Europe; 08/05/2018 – ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 TOTALED $407.3 MLN

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 11 investors sold ATRA shares while 31 reduced holdings. only 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 46.79 million shares or 1.13% more from 46.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 64,899 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Tiaa Cref Limited Liability accumulated 89,778 shares or 0% of the stock. Proshare Advisors Limited holds 0% or 20,240 shares in its portfolio. Smithfield stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Deutsche Bancshares Ag, Germany-based fund reported 128,418 shares. Eagle Asset Management Inc invested in 0.33% or 1.54M shares. Alps Advisors has invested 0.03% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Legal General Grp Public Ltd holds 16,991 shares. State Street holds 1.69M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 4,591 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Md stated it has 1.75M shares. Principal Finance Gp Incorporated holds 0% or 12,585 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 64,225 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested 0.07% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Long Road Inv Counsel Ltd holds 1.49% or 10,900 shares. Valmark Advisers holds 2,365 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv reported 25,522 shares. 4,053 were reported by Intrust Comml Bank Na. Tru Of Oklahoma has invested 0% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 35,845 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Torray Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1,275 shares. Moreover, Amer Capital Mgmt Inc has 4.92% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 474,280 shares. Prudential Fincl has 270,579 shares. First Interstate Commercial Bank holds 450 shares. Asset Management One Co Ltd, Japan-based fund reported 65,889 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 17,610 shares. Lourd Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 3,329 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg Inc stated it has 338,028 shares. Bamco Ny reported 4.02 million shares or 3.81% of all its holdings.

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $423.40 million and $398.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 849 shares to 1,864 shares, valued at $3.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk by 949 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN).

