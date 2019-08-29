Idexx Labs (IDXX) Stock Value Rose While Biondo Investment Advisors Has Decreased Holding by $991,235; Franklin Resources Trimmed Ternium Sa (TX) Stake as Stock Price Declined

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 6.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc sold 4,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 60,041 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.43 million, down from 64,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $4.35 during the last trading session, reaching $289.91. About 225,809 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500.

Franklin Resources Inc decreased its stake in Ternium Sa (TX) by 25.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc sold 334,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 988,381 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.90M, down from 1.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Ternium Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.44B market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $17.52. About 229,211 shares traded. Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has declined 41.82% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TX News: 02/05/2018 – Shareholders Approve All Resolutions on Agenda of Ternium’s Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q Operating Income Was $523.1 Million; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders Approve all Resolutions on the Agenda of Ternium’s Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA – EXPECTS COST/TON TO RISE SEQUENTIALLY AT MEXICAN UNIT; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q Net $422.1M; 15/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $35.80; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM 1Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.87, EST. $1.28; 24/04/2018 – Ternium Files 2017 Form 20-F; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA QTRLY EARNINGS PER ADS $1.87; 21/03/2018 Ternium Announces Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $423.40M and $398.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 32,310 shares to 199,950 shares, valued at $4.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk by 949 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lafleur Godfrey Ltd invested 0.08% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Axiom Int Ltd Liability Co De invested 0.63% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Headinvest Ltd Liability Company, a Maine-based fund reported 35,038 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt invested in 0.06% or 392,091 shares. Kj Harrison & Prns invested 0.86% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). 6,087 were reported by Hemenway Limited. Driehaus Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Cacti Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 4,054 shares. 88,372 are owned by Citigroup. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 0.05% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Qs Limited Liability Co reported 17,610 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Hldgs Commerce Limited accumulated 0.53% or 410 shares. Carderock Capital Mgmt Inc stated it has 23,257 shares or 2.12% of all its holdings. Agf Inc accumulated 304,297 shares. Moreover, West Coast Ltd Liability Corp has 0.1% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 1,881 shares.

More notable recent IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ron Baron Comments on IDEXX Laboratories – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Thursday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Healthcare – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why You Should Invest in IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) Now – Nasdaq” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “IDEXX (IDXX) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates, Lifts EPS Guidance – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Buy IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 28, 2019.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $99,904 activity.