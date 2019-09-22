Idexx Labs (IDXX) Stock Price Rose While State Street Cut by $8.90 Million Its Holding; As Nike (NKE) Stock Rose, Ensemble Capital Management Has Upped Holding

Ensemble Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 23.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc bought 8,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 41,860 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.51M, up from 33,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $86.68. About 6.64 million shares traded or 12.82% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q CALL HAS ENDED; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN NIKE INC – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: FX TO SHIFT TO TAILWIND IN FY 2019; 15/03/2018 – Nike Says Reports Surfaced in ‘Past Few Weeks’ — Memo; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Exits Nike, Cuts Manulife Financial; 15/03/2018 – Nike Investigates Workplace Complaints, Says No. 2 Executive Resigns; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief: Half of Staff Are Women, 29% of VPs Are Women — Memo; 27/05/2018 – Sunday Mirror: Nike trainers ‘glamorising knife crime’ [Ulster Region]; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – TREVOR EDWARDS WILL SERVE AS ADVISOR TO MARK PARKER UNTIL HIS RETIREMENT AS NIKE TRANSITIONS ITS ORGANIZATION; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC QTRLY EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA TOTAL REV $2,299 MLN, UP 19 PCT

State Street Corp decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp sold 32,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 3.67 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01B, down from 3.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $274.17. About 370,738 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $4.06 TO $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Backs 2018 Rev $2.205B-$2.245B; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $538M; 29/03/2018 – MONTEA CVA MONTE.BR – CURRENT TENANT IDEXX EUROPE B.V. WILL CONTINUE TO RENT PREMISES AFTER TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP UNDER CURRENT LEASE; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS BOOSTS 2018 EPS OUTLOOK RANGE BY 2C TO $4.06 – $4.20; 15/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES – REDUCED BOARD SIZE TO EIGHT & SIZE OF CLASS l TO TWO MEMBERS, EFFECTIVE UPON WILLIAM END’S RETIREMENT FROM BOARD – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.06-EPS $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $537.7M, EST. $524.8M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX MAINTAINS 2018 REPORTED REV. GUIDANCE $2,205M – $2,245M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.205 BLN TO $2.245 BLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Fiera Cap Corporation has 1.76% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa invested 0.03% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Trexquant Inv Lp reported 85,922 shares. Chilton Investment Limited Com stated it has 3,853 shares. The Virginia-based Atlantic Union Savings Bank Corporation has invested 0.64% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Conning stated it has 20,866 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Illinois-based Duff Phelps Inv Mngmt Co has invested 0.02% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 30,285 were accumulated by Kepos Capital Lp. Atlanta Cap L L C, a Georgia-based fund reported 358,348 shares. L & S Advsrs reported 0.69% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Financial Architects stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Security Savings Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia reported 3.21% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 1.71M shares. Connecticut-based Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.07% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). The California-based Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Llc has invested 0.43% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Ensemble Capital Management Llc, which manages about $381.11M and $708.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 34,703 shares to 186,045 shares, valued at $49.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 44,860 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 541,603 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 7.62% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.05 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $97.28 million for 60.66 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.98% negative EPS growth.

State Street Corp, which manages about $1341.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Audentes Therapeutics Inc by 470,384 shares to 1.86 million shares, valued at $70.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS) by 39,013 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.07 million shares, and has risen its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).