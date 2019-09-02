Idexx Labs (IDXX) Stock Price Rose While Sta Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Holding; Loudon Investment Management Raised Its Leggett & Platt (LEG) Holding

Sta Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 82.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc sold 5,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 1,258 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $281,000, down from 7,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $289.74. About 240,823 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500.

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) by 56.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 12,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.11% . The institutional investor held 35,814 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, up from 22,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $37.19. About 832,643 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Reports 7% Sales Growth And $.57 EPS; 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 38C FROM 36C, EST. 37C; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $4.3 BLN TO $4.4 BLN; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – 2018 EPS GUIDANCE LOWERED TO $2.60 TO $2.80; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Rev $1.03B; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Cuts 2018 View To EPS $2.60-EPS $2.80; 15/05/2018 – Leggett Announces Dividend Increase And Annual Meeting Results; 15/05/2018 – Leggett & Platt Raises Dividend to 38c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Leggett & Platt Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEG); 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 TO 12 PCT

More notable recent IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “IDEXX: A Different Kind Of Animal – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Like IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:IDXX) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why You Should Hold Onto IDEXX (IDXX) Stock for Now – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “IDEXX (IDXX) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates, Lifts EPS Guidance – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fcg Ltd Liability holds 0.19% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 2,538 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 140,340 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Employees Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.04% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Weiss Multi reported 0.01% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Northern Tru holds 1.06M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Frontier Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 191,449 shares. New York-based Jane Street Grp Inc has invested 0% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Parametric Assoc Limited Co accumulated 287,346 shares. 985 were accumulated by Lowe Brockenbrough Communications. Anderson Hoagland owns 4,375 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Tarbox Family Office invested in 3 shares or 0% of the stock. Confluence Wealth Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.29% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). American Interest Gru Inc, New York-based fund reported 38,539 shares. Bb&T Secs Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). United Capital Financial Advisers Ltd holds 47,652 shares.

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34 million and $449.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 9,580 shares to 32,305 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLB) by 139,889 shares in the quarter, for a total of 269,293 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 7.62% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.05 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $95.88 million for 64.10 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.98% negative EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $99,904 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold LEG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 98.03 million shares or 2.63% less from 100.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers invested 0.01% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc reported 6,541 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 0.01% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 43,008 shares. Citigroup stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Commercial Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Rampart Inv Mgmt Co Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3,931 shares stake. B And T Capital Mgmt Dba Alpha Capital Mgmt invested in 1% or 59,942 shares. M&T Natl Bank holds 0.02% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) or 71,787 shares. Cadence Cap Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Dnb Asset Mgmt As has 0% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 12,639 shares. Old Republic holds 1.5% or 1.32M shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management holds 1.24 million shares. Nomura invested in 32,929 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Millennium Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). First Citizens Financial Bank & stated it has 18,729 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Leggett & Platt, Incorporated’s (NYSE:LEG) 26% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Leggett & Platt Inc.: Could This Be An All-In-One Stock? – Seeking Alpha” published on February 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Leggett & Platt: A Dividend Machine For 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on April 19, 2019. More interesting news about Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Leggett & Platt, Incorporated’s (NYSE:LEG) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lanny’s April Dividend Income Summary – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 10, 2019.