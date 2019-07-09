Idexx Labs (IDXX) Stock Price Rose While Harvey Investment Co Has Lowered Its Position by $824,431; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Value Rose, Holder Cabot Wealth Management Cut Holding

Harvey Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 4.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc sold 3,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 80,875 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.08M, down from 84,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $277.95. About 128,365 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.34% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.91% the S&P500.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 87.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc sold 38,156 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,485 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $767,000, down from 43,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $374.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $141.04. About 1.85 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend Increase Of 7.1%; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA:FARXIGA STUDY MET PRIMARY,SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS; 17/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESTIMATES THAT ABOUT 70% OF CUMULATIVE PRE-TAX COSTS RELATING TO GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN CASH OUTLAYS – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick, the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 2in); 01/05/2018 – J&J SAYS UV-BLOCKER NORBLOC+ BEHAVES AS ANTIOXIDANT; 16/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson expected to post earnings of $2.01 a share – Earnings Preview

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roanoke Asset Management Corp Ny has invested 0.25% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Capstone Financial Advisors reported 11,036 shares stake. Gilman Hill Asset Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.4% or 8,052 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag reported 12.86M shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. First Wilshire Incorporated, California-based fund reported 2,646 shares. Plancorp Limited Liability Company holds 0.76% or 14,330 shares in its portfolio. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Llc holds 2.15% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 20,728 shares. Hemenway Trust Limited Liability accumulated 2.9% or 128,490 shares. Capwealth Advsrs Ltd Com holds 147,631 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 1.22% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Vigilant Capital Mngmt Llc stated it has 10,548 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Sawgrass Asset Ltd Liability, Florida-based fund reported 109,251 shares. 10 holds 3.37% or 112,201 shares. Valmark Advisers Incorporated owns 6,375 shares. Hodges Cap Management owns 49,926 shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43 billion for 14.57 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $552.75M and $454.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 625 shares to 7,332 shares, valued at $8.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDF) by 48,149 shares in the quarter, for a total of 565,897 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dividend Growth 50: Oh Deere Me, This Portfolio’s Income Just Keeps Plowing Ahead – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson Value Appraisal With The Talc Lawsuits – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019, Etftrends.com published: “Big Blue Could Join NOBL Dividend ETF Next Year – ETF Trends” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Profitconfidential.com and their article: “Alteryx Inc: Stock Up 98%, Blowing Past Aggressive 2019 Stock Forecast; Remains Bullish – Profit Confidential” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Small-Cap Biotech Stocks That Soared Last Week – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smart Portfolios Limited owns 44 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Maryland Capital has 0.02% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 900 shares. Personal Corporation reported 1,077 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 52,216 shares or 0.02% of the stock. King Luther Cap Management Corporation holds 4,166 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). First Hawaiian Commercial Bank reported 7,462 shares. Nomura Asset Management Com has invested 0.05% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Utah Retirement Sys invested in 16,154 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 7,200 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 268,563 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking stated it has 65,231 shares. Numerixs Investment Tech has invested 0.18% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Calamos Ltd Co reported 0.03% stake. Highland Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 1,360 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $9.56 million activity. $9.85M worth of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) was sold by AYERS JONATHAN W on Tuesday, February 5. TWIGGE GIOVANI sold $208,454 worth of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) on Wednesday, February 6.

More notable recent IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “IDEXX Lets the 2019 Cat Out of the Bag – Motley Fool” on November 05, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “2 Stocks to Play the Pet Care Trend – The Motley Fool” published on June 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can CAG Growth Steadily Drive IDEXX (IDXX) in Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on January 28, 2019. More interesting news about IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on January 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Buy IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 28, 2019.