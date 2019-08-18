Idexx Labs (IDXX) Stake Maintained by Pictet Asset Management Ltd; Wildcat Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake in Costar Group (CSGP) as Valuation Rose

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd bought 2,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 167,515 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.46 million, up from 165,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $275.41. About 286,115 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Backs 2018 Rev $2.205B-$2.245B; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $537.7M, EST. $524.8M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Rev $537.7M; 22/04/2018 – DJ IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDXX); 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $4.06 TO $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS BOOSTS 2018 EPS OUTLOOK RANGE BY 2C TO $4.06 – $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.205 BLN TO $2.245 BLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX MAINTAINS 2018 REPORTED REV. GUIDANCE $2,205M – $2,245M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $538M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC SAYS FOR 2018, COMPANY PROJECTS CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY $140 MLN

Wildcat Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc sold 2,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 133,472 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.25 million, down from 135,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $618.85. About 114,825 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 02/05/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Adjusted Ebitda $66 Million to $70 Million; 18/04/2018 – CoStar Group has calculated already more than 90 million square feet of retail space (including Bon-Ton) is set to close in 2018; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE; 22/05/2018 – The Mogharebi Group Named as 2017 CoStar Power Broker Award Winners; 05/04/2018 – CoStar Group Appoints Dan Beyers Executive Editor of its Growing International News Operation; 30/04/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP Securities for May. 2; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Group: Playboy Moving Headquarters to Westwood; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Rev $273.7M; 28/03/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $45.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2,190 shares to 36,531 shares, valued at $14.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: IDXX, WDC – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “IDEXX Laboratories Continues To Grow, But It’s Too Expensive To Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Things Under the Radar This Week – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “IDEXX Labs Fetches Double-Digit Profit Growth – Nasdaq” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ZBH & IDXX Q4 Earnings on Feb 1: Here are the Key Predictions – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 31, 2019.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $99,904 activity.

More notable recent CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CTG vs. CSGP: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Business.Financialpost.com with their article: “CoStar Group Signs Agreement with Marcus & Millichap for Commercial Real Estate Services in Canada – Financial Post” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Examining CoStar Group, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:CSGP) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why CoStar Group Stock Rose 11% in July – Nasdaq” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Focus On Improving This Fundamental Metric? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

