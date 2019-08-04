Idexx Labs (IDXX) Shareholder Westfield Capital Management Company LP Has Trimmed Its Stake; As Comcast New (CMCSA) Valuation Declined, Veritas Asset Management Llp Upped Holding by $11.93 Million

Veritas Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp bought 305,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 19.65 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $785.55 million, up from 19.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $42.65. About 20.84 million shares traded or 14.52% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Any Offer for Fox Would Be at Premium to Value of Current Offer From Disney; 20/03/2018 – Comcast’s machineQ™ Enterprise Internet of Things Service Announces New Customers; 19/03/2018 – Cybergenetics Relies on Comcast Business Internet to Help Resolve Complex Forensic DNA Analysis; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – UNDER TERMS OF ACQUISITION, SKY SHAREHOLDERS WILL BE ENTITLED TO RECEIVE: £12.50 IN CASH FOR EACH SKY SHARE; 02/04/2018 – Comcast NBCUniversal to Livestream Coverage Commemorating 50th Anniversary of MLK’s Assassination and Legacy; 21/03/2018 – Tom Winter: NBC News: Former FBI Deputy Director Andy McCabe authorized perjury investigation into Sessions, but sources say Se; 03/04/2018 – Comcast Expands Its Gigabit Internet Service Across Florida; 13/04/2018 – Netflix subscription will run through Comcast and will be included in the customers’ monthly cable bill; 12/03/2018 – Texas Southern University Partners with Comcast to Provide Xfinity On Campus to Students; 19/04/2018 – COMCAST LIKELY TO MAKE FORMAL SKY OFFER EARLY MAY: CNBC’S FABER

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 0.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp sold 2,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 244,320 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.63M, down from 246,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $268.71. About 452,702 shares traded or 15.30% up from the average. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 15/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES – REDUCED BOARD SIZE TO EIGHT & SIZE OF CLASS l TO TWO MEMBERS, EFFECTIVE UPON WILLIAM END’S RETIREMENT FROM BOARD – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.12, REV VIEW $2.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $4.06 TO $4.20; 26/03/2018 IDEXX Launches SDMA in the Point of Care in the United Kingdom and Ireland with IDEXX Catalyst® SDMA Test; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS BOOSTS 2018 EPS OUTLOOK RANGE BY 2C TO $4.06 – $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.06-EPS $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC SAYS FOR 2018, COMPANY PROJECTS CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY $140 MLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q EPS $1.01; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Backs 2018 Rev $2.205B-$2.245B

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $208,454 activity. TWIGGE GIOVANI sold $208,454 worth of stock. 2,405 shares were bought by Kingsley Lawrence D, worth $501,875.

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp, which manages about $17.38 billion and $13.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmark Group Inc by 1.28 million shares to 3.84M shares, valued at $31.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.