Idexx Labs (IDXX) Shareholder Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding as Stock Value Rose; As O Reilly Automotive New (ORLY) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Cut Holding by $649,440

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY) by 65.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd sold 1,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The institutional investor held 940 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $347,000, down from 2,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $390.85. About 636,455 shares traded or 9.61% up from the average. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates O’Reilly Automotive’s Snr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $490 MLN TO $520 MLN; 05/03/2018 Anodot to Showcase Raw Streaming Data to Al-Based Analytics and Exhibit at O’Reilly’s Strata Data Conference; 22/04/2018 – DJ O’Reilly Automotive Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORLY); 10/04/2018 – New O’Reilly Survey Results Shed Light on Artificial Intelligence Skills Gap; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Greg Henslee Elected as Director on Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive Sees FY18 EPS $15.30-EPS $15.40; 10/04/2018 – New O’Reilly Survey Results Shed Light on Artificial Intelligence Skills Gap; 30/05/2018 – SGP:CHRISTINE O’REILLY TO JOIN STOCKLAND BOARD; 04/04/2018 – O’Reilly Accusers Urge Judge to Reject Blackout Request on Suit

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 13.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc sold 1,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 9,752 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.69M, down from 11,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $5.58 during the last trading session, reaching $265.47. About 465,068 shares traded or 20.95% up from the average. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Net $89.5M; 29/03/2018 – MONTEA CVA MONTE.BR – CURRENT TENANT IDEXX EUROPE B.V. WILL CONTINUE TO RENT PREMISES AFTER TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP UNDER CURRENT LEASE; 26/03/2018 IDEXX Launches SDMA in the Point of Care in the United Kingdom and Ireland with IDEXX Catalyst® SDMA Test; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $537.7M, EST. $524.8M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.205 BLN TO $2.245 BLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC SAYS FOR 2018, COMPANY PROJECTS CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY $140 MLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $4.06 TO $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 92C; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q EPS $1.01; 22/04/2018 – DJ IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDXX)

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 10,911 shares to 14,211 shares, valued at $2.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viavi Solutions Inc (Prn) by 1.65 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 27.15M shares, and has risen its stake in Gs Acquisition Hldgs Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold ORLY shares while 237 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 62.03 million shares or 1.27% less from 62.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Decatur Capital Management has 1.27% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). 775,507 were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt. Paradigm Fincl Limited Liability Corp has 0.19% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, Oregon-based fund reported 19,322 shares. Ipswich Invest Mngmt Com reported 1,200 shares. Norinchukin Natl Bank The reported 0.06% stake. Jefferies Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 12,060 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership stated it has 137,772 shares. Aviva Public Lc holds 0.07% or 28,635 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 67,611 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Us Natl Bank De owns 25,103 shares. Advsrs Preferred Ltd Liability, a Maryland-based fund reported 81 shares. Convergence Investment Partners owns 0.33% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 3,646 shares. Pitcairn holds 965 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Com has invested 0.08% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.78 earnings per share, up 6.22% or $0.28 from last year’s $4.5 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $365.73M for 20.44 P/E if the $4.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.51 actual earnings per share reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $74,250 activity.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $99,904 activity.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14 billion and $8.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Value (IWN) by 7,512 shares to 17,193 shares, valued at $2.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comfort Systems Usa Inc (NYSE:FIX) by 184,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 858,975 shares, and has risen its stake in Primerica Inc (NYSE:PRI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold IDXX shares while 220 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 70.76 million shares or 1.84% less from 72.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nordea Inv Mngmt holds 0% or 4,219 shares in its portfolio. Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) invested in 18,465 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 19,421 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Vigilant Capital Management Ltd Company owns 1,060 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Com reported 49,620 shares. Bangor National Bank holds 1,599 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Moreover, Banque Pictet And Cie has 0.22% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Amer Intl Grp Inc invested in 0.04% or 37,635 shares. World stated it has 1.09M shares. Frontier Cap Co Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.39% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Transamerica Advsrs Inc holds 1,317 shares. Edgemoor Inv has invested 0.03% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Cls Ltd Co reported 330 shares. Conestoga Cap Advsrs Lc holds 0.08% or 12,335 shares. Fcg Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 2,538 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio.

