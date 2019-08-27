Idexx Labs (IDXX) Shareholder Essex Financial Services Has Upped Its Stake; Union Pacific (UNP) Stock Price Rose While Bristol John W & Company Has Decreased by $18.23 Million Its Position

Essex Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 91.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc bought 1,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 2,874 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $643,000, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $5.26 during the last trading session, reaching $282.39. About 271,515 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500.

Bristol John W & Company Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 18.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bristol John W & Company Inc sold 109,141 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 483,057 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.77 million, down from 592,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bristol John W & Company Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $157.95. About 2.48 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018; 09/03/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Net $1.3B; 07/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 04:20 PM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Operating Ratio 64.6%; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Agricultural Products Freight Rev $1.1B; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/18/2018 05:18 PM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.04% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Cortland Associate Mo has invested 0.97% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Moreover, Monetary Gp Inc Inc has 0.02% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 200 shares. Reilly Advisors Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Proshare Advsr Llc owns 79,019 shares. Prio Wealth LP has invested 0.1% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Voya Ltd Liability Corporation has 498,872 shares. Schaper Benz Wise Investment Counsel Wi owns 51,370 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0.02% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Victory Management Inc owns 14,973 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership reported 0.17% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Kings Point Cap Mgmt owns 140 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Omers Administration stated it has 0.01% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Pitcairn stated it has 0.03% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Kbc Nv invested in 0.04% or 20,175 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $99,904 activity.

Essex Financial Services Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $330.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Tfs Intl Div Appreciation by 5,955 shares to 4,554 shares, valued at $294,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 1,639 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,751 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds Finls Etf (VFH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Corp owns 1.08M shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Woodstock stated it has 2,020 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Twin Capital Management has 8,370 shares. 1,835 are owned by Taurus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Royal Bank Of Canada reported 3.41M shares. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advisors accumulated 962,277 shares. Intact Investment has 0.24% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Blair William Il has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 15,267 shares. Fmr reported 0.32% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Fiduciary Tru holds 156,387 shares. Evergreen Management holds 4,404 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Security Tru holds 1.19% or 22,255 shares in its portfolio. National Pension has invested 0.51% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). First Eagle Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 1.71% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 16.25 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Bristol John W & Company Inc, which manages about $6.27B and $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 392,471 shares to 1.31M shares, valued at $57.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 43,828 shares in the quarter, for a total of 325,903 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).