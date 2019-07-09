Idexx Labs (IDXX) Shareholder Davis R M Decreased Holding; Cohen Lawrence B Lowered Its Position in Applied Matls (AMAT) as Valuation Rose

Davis R M Inc decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Corp (IDXX) by 5.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis R M Inc sold 7,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 144,971 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.42 million, down from 152,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis R M Inc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $276.75. About 231,921 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.34% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.91% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 92C; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.205 BLN TO $2.245 BLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDXX); 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Backs 2018 Rev $2.205B-$2.245B; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Rev $537.7M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $537.7M, EST. $524.8M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX MAINTAINS 2018 REPORTED REV. GUIDANCE $2,205M – $2,245M; 15/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES – REDUCED BOARD SIZE TO EIGHT & SIZE OF CLASS l TO TWO MEMBERS, EFFECTIVE UPON WILLIAM END’S RETIREMENT FROM BOARD – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $538M; 17/05/2018 – Idexx Labs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Cohen Lawrence B decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 29.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B sold 9,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,659 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $899,000, down from 32,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $43.45. About 9.73M shares traded or 2.30% up from the average. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE REDUCED JPM, BAC, PYPL, AMAT, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sags on Weaker Revenue Outlook — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $1.22; 19/04/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $4.57 BLN, UP 29 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS CEO SPEAKING ON CONFERENCE CALL; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.21; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 07/03/2018 Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 23/03/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 41.67% or $0.50 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $655.28 million for 15.52 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Cohen Lawrence B, which manages about $142.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 7,306 shares to 20,650 shares, valued at $2.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Davis R M Inc, which manages about $2.84B and $2.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 7,520 shares to 62,863 shares, valued at $15.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 63,031 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,237 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $9.56 million activity. 2,405 shares were bought by Kingsley Lawrence D, worth $501,875 on Tuesday, February 5. 997 shares valued at $208,454 were sold by TWIGGE GIOVANI on Wednesday, February 6.

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 10.57% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.23 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $116.97 million for 50.87 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual EPS reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

