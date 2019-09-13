Idexx Labs (IDXX) Shareholder Conestoga Capital Advisors Trimmed Holding by $1.36 Million; Bank New York Mellon (BK) Stock Price Declined While Stephens Increased Stake by $672,364

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 28.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc sold 4,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 12,335 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.40 million, down from 17,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $5.64 during the last trading session, reaching $265.4. About 224,788 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500.

Stephens Inc increased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 13.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc bought 15,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 125,810 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.55 million, up from 110,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $46.99. About 1.53 million shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 25/05/2018 – 38OZ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 24/05/2018 – 19SM: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 23/03/2018 – 47HZ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 24/05/2018 – BNY Mellon First Bank to Offer Request for Payment Messaging Capabilities on The Clearing House’s Real-Time Payments Network; 21/03/2018 – 34YD: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 14/05/2018 – BNY Mellon and Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Company to Exchange Ownership Stakes in Amherst Capital for Minority Interest i; 17/05/2018 – 43AL: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 08/03/2018 – 10PO: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 15/03/2018 – 41CB: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 26/04/2018 – 43VM: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Stephens Inc, which manages about $6.58 billion and $4.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 55,862 shares to 23,510 shares, valued at $579,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 10,860 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,562 shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.79 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 71 investors sold BK shares while 316 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 761.00 million shares or 3.55% less from 789.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Td Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.12% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Pinnacle Assoc holds 0.14% or 139,540 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Capital Mgmt has 0.01% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 164,459 shares. Invesco Limited invested in 0.08% or 7.63M shares. Moreover, Cortland Advisers Lc has 1.66% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Montag A & Associate Incorporated owns 5,979 shares. Davis Selected Advisers holds 3.65% or 16.72M shares. Moreover, Covington Capital Mngmt has 0.02% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 9,450 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,242 shares. 2,755 were accumulated by Boston. Lpl Fin Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 91,846 shares in its portfolio. Amg Natl Bank accumulated 44,199 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Peoples Financial Svcs invested in 4,500 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Leisure Capital Management has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,904 activity.

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 7.62% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.05 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $97.28 million for 58.72 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.98% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold IDXX shares while 220 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 70.76 million shares or 1.84% less from 72.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Highland Mgmt Lc owns 1,910 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Hartford Inv Mngmt invested in 9,360 shares. Waratah Cap Advsrs Limited holds 0.47% or 15,202 shares. Twin Mgmt accumulated 11,590 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Covington Cap reported 1,744 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.12% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 86,073 shares. The Ohio-based Valmark Advisers has invested 0.01% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Motco stated it has 20 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking Corp holds 68,423 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Kings Point Cap Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 140 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma has invested 0% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Fil Limited, Bermuda-based fund reported 4 shares. D E Shaw holds 0% or 13,079 shares in its portfolio. Perkins Management, a Minnesota-based fund reported 11,350 shares. Blair William & Il reported 2.48% stake.

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75B and $4.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Neogen Corp (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 47,025 shares to 1.59M shares, valued at $98.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Resh Corp (NASDAQ:NRCIA) by 15,789 shares in the quarter, for a total of 626,878 shares, and has risen its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX).