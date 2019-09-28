Idexx Labs (IDXX) Shareholder Cabot Wealth Management Lowered Holding by $1.27 Million; Qad (QADA) Shareholder 1492 Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding

Cabot Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 51.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc sold 4,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 4,305 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.19 million, down from 8,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $272.48. About 188,524 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.12, REV VIEW $2.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – MONTEA CVA MONTE.BR – CURRENT TENANT IDEXX EUROPE B.V. WILL CONTINUE TO RENT PREMISES AFTER TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP UNDER CURRENT LEASE; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.205 BLN TO $2.245 BLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q EPS $1.01; 17/05/2018 – Idexx Labs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC SAYS FOR 2018, COMPANY PROJECTS CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY $140 MLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS BOOSTS 2018 EPS OUTLOOK RANGE BY 2C TO $4.06 – $4.20; 22/04/2018 – DJ IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDXX); 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Backs 2018 Rev $2.205B-$2.245B

1492 Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Qad Inc (QADA) by 22.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc sold 15,328 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The institutional investor held 52,862 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.13M, down from 68,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Qad Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $893.93 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $46.07. About 74,888 shares traded or 13.26% up from the average. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has declined 12.67% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 22/05/2018 – QAD Announces Project Upgrade Technology Grant Recipients; 12/04/2018 – QAD INC – PRECISION SOFTWARE ANNOUNCED IT HAS JOINED BLOCKCHAIN IN TRANSPORT ALLIANCE; 21/03/2018 – QAD INC QTRLY LOSS PER CLASS A SHARE $0.28; 11/04/2018 – QAD Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Of $0.072 Per Class A Share And $0.06 Per Class B Share; 30/05/2018 – QAD INC QADA.O FY2019 REV VIEW $330.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – QAD Welcomes Customers and Partners to QAD Explore 2018 in Dallas; 09/05/2018 – QAD Announces Customer Award Winners at QAD Explore 2018; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. 1Q Rev $86.2M; 22/04/2018 – DJ QAD Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QADB); 21/03/2018 QAD INC QADA.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $328 MLN TO $332 MLN

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $99,904 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.39, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold IDXX shares while 220 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 70.76 million shares or 1.84% less from 72.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Huntington Retail Bank has 0.01% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Commonwealth Bank Of Australia reported 0% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Principal stated it has 1.19M shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 20,600 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Clough Capital Prtnrs Lp invested 0.47% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Mckinley Capital Limited Com Delaware owns 0.37% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 21,108 shares. Fiera Corp accumulated 7,000 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv accumulated 67 shares. Brinker Capital holds 2,543 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Puzo Michael J accumulated 0.15% or 1,500 shares. First Manhattan invested in 0.06% or 41,586 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 49,620 shares. Hm Payson And owns 30,978 shares. West Coast Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1,796 shares. Cleararc holds 0.1% or 1,282 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 7.62% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.05 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $97.28 million for 60.28 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.98% negative EPS growth.

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45M and $106.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (NYSE:VG) by 194,923 shares to 472,227 shares, valued at $5.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Youngevity Intl Inc by 83,348 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,313 shares, and has risen its stake in World Fuel Svcs Corp (NYSE:INT).

Analysts await QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $-0.09 EPS, down 164.29% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.14 per share. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by QAD Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 350.00% negative EPS growth.

