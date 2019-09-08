Idexx Labs (IDXX) Shareholder Biondo Investment Advisors Has Decreased Holding; Zpr Investment Management Stake In Regal Beloit (RBC) Was Raised

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 6.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc sold 4,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 60,041 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.43 million, down from 64,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $288.47. About 273,154 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500.

Zpr Investment Management increased its stake in Regal Beloit Corp (RBC) by 67.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management bought 4,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 12,400 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, up from 7,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Regal Beloit Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $72.38. About 372,565 shares traded or 34.55% up from the average. Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) has declined 4.82% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.82% the S&P500. Some Historical RBC News: 03/04/2018 – Regal Petroleum 2017 Pretax Profit Surges as Production Increases; 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT CORP – EXPECT NICOTRA GEBHARDT ACQUISITION TO BE $0.13 – $0.15 ACCRETIVE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS IN 2018; 20/03/2018 – REGAL HOTELS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – EXPECTS RESULTS OF GROUP FOR YEAR ENDED 31ST DECEMBER, 2017 WILL BE SUBSTANTIALLY BETTER; 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT CORP RBC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.57 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Regal Beloit Expects Nicotra Gebhardt Acquisition to Be 13c-15c Accretive to Adjusted Earnings in 2018; 26/03/2018 – REGAL REIT FINAL DISTRIBUTION PER UNIT HK$0.071; 26/03/2018 – REGAL HOTELS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0078.HK – FY REVENUE HK$2,560.6 MLN VS HK$2,617.1 MLN; 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT CORP RBC.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $5.29 TO $5.69; 07/05/2018 – Regal Beloit Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $5.60-Adj EPS $6; 10/04/2018 – Regal Beloit Corp Closes Nicotra Gebhardt Acquisition

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold RBC shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 38.70 million shares or 2.88% less from 39.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Jpmorgan Chase And has 318,786 shares. Bokf Na invested in 4,829 shares. Massachusetts Service Co Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.36 million shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 144,360 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Company reported 8,328 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dupont invested in 3,314 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Td Asset stated it has 2,639 shares. Moreover, Lazard Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) for 137,895 shares. Ifrah Finance Svcs holds 0.08% or 2,466 shares in its portfolio. Amp Invsts holds 9,520 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 450,058 were reported by Prudential Fincl. Pnc Services Grp Inc Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). 35,737 were reported by Hsbc Public Ltd Company. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7,538 shares.

Zpr Investment Management, which manages about $201.53M and $50.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Summit Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SMMF) by 12,653 shares to 9,320 shares, valued at $247,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE) by 17,847 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,472 shares, and cut its stake in Sb Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG).

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 7.62% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.05 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $97.22M for 63.82 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.98% negative EPS growth.

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $423.40 million and $398.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals In (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 17,945 shares to 37,970 shares, valued at $4.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 6,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,295 shares, and has risen its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Investment Mgmt Group Ltd, Texas-based fund reported 270,239 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) stated it has 14 shares. 1.50M are owned by Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation. Sumitomo Mitsui Inc reported 338,028 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 275,661 shares. 4.02M were reported by Bamco Inc. Trustmark Retail Bank Trust Department has 0% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Fundsmith Llp invested in 5.68% or 4.47M shares. Connable Office invested in 4,252 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Strs Ohio has invested 0.01% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Legg Mason Asset (Japan) invested in 4,000 shares. Capital Management Limited Liability Co reported 1,624 shares. Mitchell Capital Mgmt has 20,451 shares. Ls Advsr Ltd Com has 0.05% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Cobblestone Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation Ny stated it has 0.85% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).