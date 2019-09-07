Idexx Labs (IDXX) Share Value Rose While Biondo Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Stake by $991,235; Chou Associates Management Raised Its Endo Intl Plc (ENDP) Holding by $1.44 Million

Chou Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Endo Intl Plc (ENDP) by 25.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 58.29% . The hedge fund held 880,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05M, up from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Endo Intl Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $792.32 million market cap company. The stock increased 47.67% or $1.125 during the last trading session, reaching $3.485. About 25.28 million shares traded or 280.52% up from the average. Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) has declined 73.93% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ENDP News: 13/04/2018 – Patient-Reported Outcomes Data on SUBLOCADE™ (Buprenorphine Extended-Release) Injection to be Presented as Late-Breaker at American Society of Addiction Medicine (ASAM) 49th Annual Conference; 22/05/2018 – INSYS Therapeutics Confirms Outcome of FDA Advisory Committee Meeting on Buprenorphine Sublingual Spray; 20/04/2018 – lndivior Announces New Drug Submission to Health Canada for SUBLOCADE™ (Buprenorphine Extended-Release) Injection for the Treatment of Moderate to Severe Opioid Use Disorder; 12/03/2018 – Endo International: Jill Smith Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 08/05/2018 – Endo International 1Q Rev $700.5M; 07/05/2018 – LANNETT COMPANY INC – TRANSACTION INCLUDES 23 APPROVED AND 1 PENDING DRUG PRODUCT APPLICATIONS, PRIMARILY ORAL SOLUTIONS; 17/04/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL-LETTER CONTAINS CERTIFICATIONS ALLEGING INVALIDITY,NON-INFRINGEMENT FOR 5 PATENTS CO LISTED IN APPROVED DRUG PRODUCTS FOR VASOSTRICT; 20/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – SEMAGLUTIDE INJECTION PHASE 2 DATA PRESENTED AT ENDO DEMONSTRATED SIGNIFICANT WEIGHT LOSS IN ADULTS WITH OBESITY; 26/04/2018 – ENDO TO BUY SOMERSET, WINTAC AFFILIATE FOR ABOUT $190M; 26/04/2018 – ENDO TO BUY SOMERSET THERAPEUTICS & OF AFFILIATE WINTAC LIMITED

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 6.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc sold 4,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 60,041 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.43M, down from 64,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $288.47. About 246,401 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 17/05/2018 – Idexx Labs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDXX); 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS BOOSTS 2018 EPS OUTLOOK RANGE BY 2C TO $4.06 – $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC SAYS FOR 2018, COMPANY PROJECTS CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY $140 MLN; 15/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES – REDUCED BOARD SIZE TO EIGHT & SIZE OF CLASS l TO TWO MEMBERS, EFFECTIVE UPON WILLIAM END’S RETIREMENT FROM BOARD – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX MAINTAINS 2018 REPORTED REV. GUIDANCE $2,205M – $2,245M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.12, REV VIEW $2.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Rev $537.7M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q EPS $1.01; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.06-EPS $4.20

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,904 activity.

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $423.40M and $398.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3,535 shares to 55,178 shares, valued at $17.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 8,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,950 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk.

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 7.62% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.05 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $97.22M for 63.82 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.98% negative EPS growth.

