Idexx Labs (IDXX) Share Price Rose While Teacher Retirement System Of Texas Cut Stake; Towle & Co Decreased Position in Ally Finl (ALLY) by $355,500

Towle & Co decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 0.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co sold 11,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The institutional investor held 1.60M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.56M, down from 1.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $31.48. About 1.60M shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Retail Deposits $81.7 Billion; 03/04/2018 – Personetics and its Customers to Discuss Al in Banking at the 2018 Retail Banking Conference; 16/05/2018 – Ally Encourages Consumers to Save Their Savings with New Campaign; 21/03/2018 – Ally’s Clearlane Announces New Digital Service that Will Pre-Qualify Consumers and Allow Them to Shop Directly from Multiple Dealership lnventories; 11/05/2018 – Ally Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Primeritus Financial Services Receives Top Honor from Ally Financial; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Return on Equity 7.5%; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Provision Expense Flat to Down 10%; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees 1Q Provision Expense Relatively Flat

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 84.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas sold 22,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 4,177 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.15M, down from 26,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.70B market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $6.64 during the last trading session, reaching $276.67. About 113,837 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q EPS $1.01; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Backs 2018 Rev $2.205B-$2.245B; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS BOOSTS 2018 EPS OUTLOOK RANGE BY 2C TO $4.06 – $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $538M; 29/03/2018 – MONTEA CVA MONTE.BR – CURRENT TENANT IDEXX EUROPE B.V. WILL CONTINUE TO RENT PREMISES AFTER TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP UNDER CURRENT LEASE; 15/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES – REDUCED BOARD SIZE TO EIGHT & SIZE OF CLASS l TO TWO MEMBERS, EFFECTIVE UPON WILLIAM END’S RETIREMENT FROM BOARD – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 92C; 17/05/2018 – Idexx Labs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC SAYS FOR 2018, COMPANY PROJECTS CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY $140 MLN

Analysts await Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ALLY’s profit will be $377.86 million for 8.11 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Ally Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Towle & Co, which manages about $544.94 million and $860.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) by 557,510 shares to 1.11 million shares, valued at $17.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 37,090 shares in the quarter, for a total of 159,331 shares, and has risen its stake in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN).

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 7.62% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.05 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $96.81M for 61.21 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.98% negative EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $99,904 activity.

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $12.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 85,961 shares to 202,530 shares, valued at $19.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 21,581 shares in the quarter, for a total of 271,473 shares, and has risen its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI).

