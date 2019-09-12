Idexx Labs (IDXX) Position Held by First Manhattan Company; Westchester Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake in Intel (INTC) by $398,936 as Share Value Declined

Westchester Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Intel Corporation (INTC) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Inc bought 8,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 241,758 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.57 million, up from 233,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intel Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $53.15. About 16.67M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 03/04/2018 – WIND RIVER – ANNOUNCED THAT GLOBAL ALTERNATIVE ASSET FIRM TPG WILL ACQUIRE THE COMPANY FROM INTEL; TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 09/04/2018 – Hard OCP: Intel Rumors – Kaby Lake-X – Skylake-X and Cascade Lake; 08/05/2018 – Tom’s Hardware: Intel Postpones Patching ‘Spectre NG’ CPU Flaws; 26/04/2018 – INTEL 1Q REV. $16.1B, EST. $15.1B; BOOSTS YEAR FORECAST; 06/03/2018 – DoD: Intel Chiefs Tell Senate Committee of Dangers to America; 09/03/2018 – Intel casts doubt on report of interest in Broadcom; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Bd of Directors; 09/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel to Hold Confirmation Hearing on Lieutenant General Nakasone to be Director of the; 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own from 2020-Bbg; 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world

First Manhattan Company increased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 908.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company bought 37,461 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The hedge fund held 41,586 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.45M, up from 4,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $272.4. About 261,113 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $99,904 activity.

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51B and $18.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Beiersdorf Ag (BDRFF) by 3,100 shares to 35,300 shares, valued at $4.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Telephone & Data Sys (NYSE:TDS) by 17,740 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,571 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Westchester Capital Management Inc, which manages about $275.98M and $255.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,766 shares to 91,872 shares, valued at $12.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.